Protests in Ramjas college will end after poll results: Amit Shah

After the high-voltage campaign for the final phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections ended on Monday, BJP president Amit Shah expressed confidence of his party’s victory by a 2/3rd majority in the state. In an exclusive interview to news agency ANI, Shah said not just in UP, but the BJP will form government in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur too while there will be a three corner race in Punjab.

Reacting to Opposition calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, ahead of the final phase of polls as an act of desperation, Shah said, “If an MP meets his constituents in election, how can someone call it desperation? That’s his duty as MP. Kashi is centre of 40 seats, he stayed there to campaign. It’s neither new nor something which a PM shouldn’t do.”

He added that his opponents must have realised who is more desperate after watching the huge support for Modi in Varanasi. “Narendra Modiji ka jisne bhi roadshow dekha hoga usko pata lag gya hoga desperate hone ki zaroorat nahi hai,” said Shah.

The BJP chief condemned the protests for freedom of expression in Ramjas college in Delhi saying it’s all connected to UP elections. “It will end after counting,” said Shah.

Reacting to former Pakistan National Security Advisor admitting Pak-based terror groups involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Shah said India has been on this stand since the very beginning. “We have been strongly raising these issues at international forums since we assumed office. Durrani now saying this is a good thing for us.”

