UP Elections 2017: Wife in husband’s seat vs son of party-hopper, brother vs brother in Bundelkhand

The UP polls are being called 403 elections with a different battle in every seats. Among these are two battles in Bundelkhand, featuring relative against relative, with rebels and turncoats thrown into the mix.

On centrestage in Charkhari in Mahoba district is a leader who is regarded in the region as a keen judge of political climate. Gangacharan Rajput has been been with at least five parties, strategically chosen — he has won three parliamentary polls from Hamirpur in Bundelkhand.

Today, his son is the BJP candidate in Charkhari. Charkhari had voted Uma Bharti to the assembly in 2012. After she became an MP in 2014, Kaptan Singh Rajput of the SP won the bypoll. Kaptan Singh was, however, convicted in a murder case and his wife Urmila won the next bypoll. Although the Lodh Rajputs are the dominant population and Uma belongs to the community, people apparently chose to for the party in power.

This time, Urmila is facing a tough fight from the BJP’s Brajbhushan Rajput, Gangacharan’s son. He also happens to be a distant relative of Urmila. In 1989, when he first became an MP, Gangacharan was with the Janata Party. In 1996 and 1998, he won on a BJP ticket. When he sensed the BJP’s popularity was dwindling in the region, he went to the Congress in 2004. Locals say he had put a gun to his temple in front of 10 Janpath in Delhi after Sonia Gandhi had turned down the prime minister’s chair.

By 2009, though, he had joined the BSP following its success in 2007. When he went back to the BJP in 2014, no one was surprised. Even then, the BJP gave his son Akhil Rajput the ticket for the Charkhari bypoll vacated by Uma. The younger son having lost that poll, it’s the elder son, Brajbhushan, who ise contesting now.

The BSP has fielded a Brahmin candidate in the hope of a split in the Lodh Rajput vote and a consolidation of the Brahmin, Muslim and Dalit votes. At Panwadi village in the constituency, everyone agrees Akhilesh Yadav has brought about some development. They speak of a new canal and solar panels. “I have also got compensation for failed crops. I am voting for the SP,” says Kanhaiyalal Baretha. But librarian Maneesh Saxena, a Kayasth, believes it’s a fight between the BJP and the BSP.

Puran Anuragi, a Koeri who sells Mahoba paan, is going with the BJP. A policeman in Mahobganj says Brahmins have the BJP in their heart but might go with BSP as it has a Brahmin candidate and Kaptan Singh Rajput had earlier “sided with Muslims in rivalry between Muslims and Brahmins”. The contest is no less involved in Banda Sadar. Here, two-time Congress MLA Vivek Singh is pitted against BSP newcomer Madhusudhan Kushwaha and the BJP’s Prakash Dwivedi.

Singh is facing anti-incumbency as locals say he has done little work. Queering the pitch for him is his brother Hemant Singh, who has joined the BJP. While Yadavs and Muslims say they will vote for the MLA, Vaishyas, who form the largest community in Banda Sadar, are not happy with his work. The BSP is facing twin challenges from within. Its tallest leader in the region is Naseemuddin Siddiqui whose brother, Hasanuddin, recently joined the SP but was denieda ticket after the SP-Congress alliance. He is being talked about as a rebel.

The BSP has fielded a Kushwaha looking to get the significant community votes in the constituency along with those of Dalits and Muslims. The BJP too is hoping for Kushwaha votes given the presence of Keshav Prasad Maurya and Swami Prasad Maurya.

But then, Mayawati’s former aide Babu Singh Kushwaha, his relations soured with both the BSP and the BJP, has fielded a Kushwaha from his own party besides supporting another Kushwaha from an unrecognised party.

A BJP worker says, “It has all become such a mess that we will lose some Kushwaha votes, no matter how hard we try.”