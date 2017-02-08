Want to see Obama’s bedsheet marked Made in Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi

Promising development if voted to power, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that he wants to see Barack Obama’s bed sheet marked Made in Uttar Pradesh. “I want to see the day when bed sheet used in barack Obama’s house will have Made in Uttar Pradesh mark,’ said Gandhi during a rally in Ghaziabad.

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his promise of “achche din” had come true only for industrialists as the country’s farmers were facing with “burey din”. “Achche din have come only for the industrialists in the country but for farmers burey din have come (during the Modi government),” he said. “The farmers of the country are faced with financial problems,” he added.

The first phase of the seven phases polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 11.

