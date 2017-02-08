Modi hits back at Rahul and Akhilesh, Mayawati promises good governance; all that happened in UP today

BSP supremo Mayawati BSP supremo Mayawati

On the second last day of poll campaigning for the first phase in Uttar Pradesh, Sanajwadi Party and Congress kept attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party while BSP promised better governance and development. Polling in 73 constituencies spread over 15 districts including riot-scarred Muzaffarnagar and Shaml will be held on February 11. There would be a three-cornered fight between BJP, BSP and SP-Congress alliance in UP. Campaigning for the first phase ends tomorrow.

Here is all that happened in UP today

Modi’s Parivartan Sankalp Rally: The prime minister tore into Akhilesh Yadav government, alleging it was “sheltering” and “nursing” crime and corruption and asserted that this UP election was about ending the 14-year “exile of growth” in the state. Addressing ‘Parivartan Sankalp Rally’, Modi said Akhilesh has disappointed those who had high hopes of him and has “destroyed” the state in last five years. He also took a dig at SP-Congress alliance, saying, Samajwadi Party had stepped in a “sinking boat”. In his nearly 45-minute address, Modi, who represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha, attacked the Akhilesh-led government on several fronts, including law and order, even as he made promises of “rectifying the wrongs” committed by the state government.

Rahul wants to see Obama’s bedsheet marked Made in Uttar Pradesh: Beside lashing out at Prime Minister Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi promised employment and development to the people of Uttar Pradesh. He also shared his dream of seeing a day when bedsheet marked Made in Uttar Pradesh will be sold in America. In his rallies in Hatras and Ghaziabad, Gandhi took a dig at Modi, saying his promise of “achche din” had come true only for industrialists as the country’s farmers were facing with “burey din”. Expressing confidence that SP-Congress combine will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi said there is a wave in favour of the alliance in the state.

1 killed as supporters of BSP, SP nominees clash: After Rahukl Gandhi’s rally, one person was killed and five were injured as supporters of Samajwadi Party and BSP candidates clashed near Manakpur township in Hatras. Supporters of SP candidate and sitting MLA from Sadabad, Devendra Agarwal, allegedly indulged in brick batting and attacked with lathis the vehicle carrying supporters of BSP candidate Ramveer Upadhaya including his son Chiragvir Upadhaya, police said.

Mayawati promises better governnance: The BSP chief spoke about the internal difference within the Samajwadi Party which she feels will help the BJP in UP polls. The ruling party “stands divided” due to the feud in the Yadav clan and Shivpal and Akhilesh camps will harm each other, she said at election meetings in Badaun and Shahjahanpur. “Even the vote base of the Samajwadi Party has been split and your vote will go waste… You should vote for the BSP that alone can stop BJP,” Maywati said. “For the love of his son, Mulayam Singh Yadav humiliated his brother Shivpal at every step. Therefore, Shivpal’s supporters will defeat Akhilesh,” she added. Maywati said that if voted to power, she will not distribute laptops and mobile phones but provide financial help so that people could buy items of their choice and requirement.

Yogi Adityanath accuses SP govt of corruption: BJP star campaigner Yogi Adityanath attacked the ruling Samajwadi Party for its alleged involvement in large-scale illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh and sought a clarification from Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on the issue. “In SP regime, corruption worth lakhs of crores of rupees was done through illegal mining. In 10 districts, state mines minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati did the job, while in 20 districts mining work was done by people close to the CM,” he alleged.

Amit Shah woos divided Jats: A section of the Jat community, which had voted for the BJP in large numbers in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, has been unhappy with the saffron party over a host of issues ever since. But Amit Shah reached out to them and presented his party as the best bet for them, saying voting for the Ajit Singh-led RLD or any other party would not help their cause.

