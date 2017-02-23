UP Elections 2017: The needy voter says he doesn’t mind note ban, the trader and homemaker do

Demonetisation is a move described by a senior BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “biggest gamble”. (File) Demonetisation is a move described by a senior BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “biggest gamble”. (File)

Dashrath Sahu, a fruit vendor in Kunda, has been hit by demonetisation but is convinced that it will make the rich and the poor equals. “Notebandi se humein nuksan hua hai. Lekin Modji ne bola hai iski wajah se ameer or garib ek jaise honge,” he says.

Sahu does not vote for the BJP; he is a committed supporter of Raghuraj Pratap Singh, or Raja Bhaiyya. Yet he feels demonetisation was not a bad decision. “After all,” agrees Govind Shankar, another fruit vendor in the same market, “it’s for the good of the country.”

Harischand Patel, also of Kunda, does not appear quite as convinced as the two fruit vendors about the benefits of demonetisation. “Theek hai,” says Harischand, sipping his morning tea at the roadside tea stall. “Humari desh ki neta kuch naya karna chahte hain. Fayada ya nuksan, log khush lag rahe hain.” In Rae Bareli and Unchahar, one finds voters explicitly critical of the decision. “They say black money will be back in banks. But in Mumbai, I could not see any rich people suffering,” says Anas, who worked at a tailoring shop in Mumbai and is now back home in Unchahar.

And in Rae Bareli, Harichandra Agrahari says, “It has been weeks of difficulties for us. I don’t understand why people should suffer this. I wonder why people did not take out a dharna pradarshan.”

Demonetisation is a move described by a senior BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “biggest gamble”. On the ground, it’s the individual’s background that seems to be driving opinion. Of those who would identify themselves as very poor, many credit Modi with “attempts to clean the system and help the poor”. “What difference has it made to us? We never had any money,” says Savita Devi. BJP leaders say only Modi’s image as “a humble person with good intentions for the poor” could have sold the exercise.

On the flip side, party strategists are worried about antagonism among traders, its core support base, as well as among migrant workers. Besides, the Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav has reached out to another constituency, the homemaker who had to surrender her savings to her husband.

Several traders in Attara, the biggest market in Bundelkhand, say they will not back the BJP as they used to. “Some may not vote against the BJP, but we will not support the party publicly, and some will not even vote. There are some who say they will vote against the BJP,” says a trader in Attara. Kallu and Rajesh were migrant workers working in Delhi and Noida. They came back as their employers stopped paying them and have now found work in a cycle shop in Attara. “There are hundreds of such workers here,” Kallu says.

In Allahabad city, Meera Jaiswal complains she had to give up Rs 30,000 that she has saved for her daughter. In Rae Bareli, Anjanikumar Dwivedi, who calls himself a Congress supporter, jokes about the money his wife Mayadevi was secretly saving. “Humse chori karke paisa ikattha kiya tha.” Mayadevi is livid: “I gave the money to my husband and I tore up my passbook.”