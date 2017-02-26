UP elections 2017: Terai region, parts of eastern UP ready for phase five tomorrow

Voting will take place in 11 districts. (Representational) Voting will take place in 11 districts. (Representational)

The sensitive Terai region close to the foothills of Nepal and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh are ready for the fifth phase of polling tomorrow in 51 Assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts. The districts going to polls in this phase are Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amethi, and Sultanpur. Due to death of Samajwadi Party candidate Chandrashekhar Kanaujia in Alapur (Ambedkar Nagar), the EC has announced fresh date of voting in this constituency on March 9. The ruling Samajwadi Party had won 37 seats out of 52 (total seats in this phase including Alapur) in 2012. While BJP and Congress won five seats each, BSP had won three and Peace Party won two seats. With certain districts not far from the Nepal border, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it a point in his speech in Gonda to refer to the Kanpur train tragedy in which 150 people were killed.

Modi had said the accident was due to a “conspiracy” and the perpetrators carried it out “sitting across the border” in Nepal.

“The Kanpur rail accident in which hundreds of people were killed was a conspiracy and conspirators carried it out sitting across the border,” he had said. Gonda is close to Nepal and so are Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur and Sidhharth Nagar districts.

Modi appealed to voters to back BJP, saying, “Gonda needs to elect only those who are full of patriotism…not a single seat should go to SP and BSP…100 per cent seats should be won by the BJP.”

Shravasti, Balrampur, Sultanpur and Ambedkar Nagar districts had emerged as stronghold of Samajwadi Party which won all the seats there in 2012.

In all, 608 candidates are in the fray in this phase with maximum of 24 candidates in Amethi and minimum of six each in Kapilvastu and Etwa seats of Siddharth Nagar district.

Prominent contestants in this phase include controversial minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati (SP), who will be facing Amita Singh (Congress) and Garima Singh (BJP) in Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi.

Amita is the wife of Congress leader Sanjay Singh, while Garima is his estranged spouse, making it a “rani versus rani” contest.

1.84 crore voters, including 96 lakh women, will also decide the fate of ministers Vinod Kumar Singh alias Pandit Singh from Tarabganj (Gonda), Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey from Ayodhya and BSP state president Ram Achal Rajbhar from Akbarpur in this phase.

The run-up to the high-decibel campaign for the fifth phase saw free flow of words like “donkey, Kasab and kabootar”, taking the level of speeches by leaders of key parties to a new low.

As the war of words among rival parties got uglier, Modi hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for his “donkey” remark, asking him if he was afraid of the four-footed creatures of Gujarat.

“I take inspiration from the donkey because I work for people day and night…donkeys are loyal to their master,” he had said in Bahraich to counter the SP chief’s reference to donkeys of Gujarat in a poll meeting earlier in Rae Bareli.

“It works even if it is ill, hungry or tired and completes the task…Akhilesh ji these 125 crore countrymen are my masters…I do all the work they ask me to do as I take inspiration from donkeys and take it with full pride,” he said.

The Prime Ministers reaction came as the UP CM advised megastar Amitabh Bachchan “not to advertise for the donkeys of Gujarat”.

Akhilesh was referring to an advertisement in which Bachchan, the brand ambassador of Gujarat Tourism, is seen inviting tourists to visit the Wild Ass Sanctuary located in Little Rann of Kutch in the state.

As if the “donkey” remark was not enough, BSP supremo Mayawati hit back at BJP president Amit Shah after he used the acronym “KASAB” for Congress, SP and BSP, saying, “There cannot be a bigger Kasab than him.”

She also dubbed Shah a “terrorist”.

“Aaj apney desh mein Amit Shah sey bada yehan koi aur Kasab nahin ho sakta hai, arthat atanki nahin ho sakta hai (There cannot be a bigger Kasab, that is a terrorist, than Amit Shah),” she said after Shah coined the acronym matching the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack perpetrator.

Akhilesh also hit out at the BJP chief for his KASAB barb, saying “KA” actually stood for “kabutar” (pigeon) and people will set BJPs pigeons free this election.

Shah had said, “Until Uttar Pradesh gets rid of K-A-S-A-B, there will be no development in the state. Ka (in Hindi) is for Congress, Sa for Samajwadi Party and Ba for BSP.”