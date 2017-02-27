UP elections 2017: 57.36 per cent turnout recorded in phase 5

Mahant Gyandas of Hanuman Gadi casts his vote at a polling booth in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: ANI photo) Mahant Gyandas of Hanuman Gadi casts his vote at a polling booth in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: ANI photo)

Around 57.36 per cent of voting was recorded in the fifth phase of the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Amethi and Faizabad seats remaining the centre of attention. The poll process remained largely peaceful in respective constituencies spread over 11 districts of the state.

“57.36 per cent polling was recorded till 5 PM and the figure is likely to go up as several voters waited in queues to exercise their franchise,” UP Chief Electoral Officer T Venkatesh was quoted as saying by PTI. The districts that went to polls in this phase include, Ayodhya, Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amethi and Sultanpur.

The spotlight was on Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. The constituency saw a three-cornered fight with controversial SP leader Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, Amita Singh from Congress and BJP’s Garima Singh battling out for the coveted spot. Faizabad was the another closely-watched constituency with BJP raking up the Ram Temple issue once again.

BJP is aiming to stamp its authority in Ayodhya assembly seat, which falls under Faizabad district, after it was snatched by Samajwadi Party in 2012. In this year’s election, the first four phases witnessed voter turnouts of 64 per cent, 65 per cent, 61.16 per cent and 61 per cent respectively.

In the previous assembly polls, the SP had won 37 seats out of the total 52 seats (including Alapur) that went to poll in this phase. The BJP and Congress had got five seats each, while the BSP and Peace Party could manage to win only 3 and 2 seats respectively.

The Election Commission has deferred the voting in Alapur (Ambedkar Nagar) to March 9 due to death of SP candidate Chandrashekhar Kanaujia.

The voting will end on March 8 with the seventh phase. The counting of votes for the state will take place on March 11.

With inputs from PTI