UP elections 2017: SP-Congress alliance aimed at avoiding crushing defeat, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati addresses an election rally in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo) BSP chief Mayawati addresses an election rally in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo)

The ruling SP has “unleashed jungle raj” in Uttar Pradesh and to avoid a “crushing defeat” in this Assembly polls it has formed an “opportunistic” alliance with the Congress, BSP chief Mayawati alleged. She also vowed to put “goons, mafias and communal elements” behind bars once her party “comes to power” in the state.

“The Samajwadi Party rule has brought ‘jungle raj’ in the state where might is right. Now, fearing a crushing defeat, the party which had won an absolute majority in the last polls has formed an opportunistic alliance with the Congress,” Mayawati alleged at a rally in Soraon near here.

The BSP supremo claimed, “This alliance has been formed at the behest of the BJP since they all are wary of our party coming to power in the state.”

Claiming that the “family feud in the SP is far from over”, she said, “Mulayam has humiliated his brother Shivpal many times out of his blind weakness for his son Akhilesh and this contradiction is bound to play out in the open once the Assembly polls are over”.

“I would therefore urge all the people not get swayed by the SP-Congress alliance. Votes cast in favour of this rank opportunistic alliance will end up benefiting the BJP,” Mayawati said.

“The BSP has always been committed for the welfare of all. It has been demonstrated whenever the party has been in power in UP. We will ensure that all the goons, mafias and communal elements who are at present holding sway, will be behind bars once we form government,” she said.