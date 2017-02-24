UP elections 2017: SP, BSP have hidden alliance, alleges BJP

Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s “silence” on his promise to probe cases of corruption during the tenure of his predecessor Mayawati smacks of a “hidden alliance” between SP and BSP, BJP alleged on Friday. “What action has the CM taken on the reports of Lokayukta? The silence of Akhilesh Yadav indicates a hidden alliance between SP and BSP. Akhilesh must reply,” said BJP state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak.

He said Akhilesh had promised to probe all instances of corruption during Mayawati’s regime.

“Five years of Samajwadi Party rule are over now. Has he formed any enquiry commission to probe corruption? It is very unfortunate that not even a single case of corruption of Mayawati government is being investigated. Not even a single person has been punished,” he said.

Pathak also questioned the chief minister about measures taken by him for strengthening the Lokayukta institution and making it multi-membered.

“By not taking these steps, he (CM) was sheltering the corrupt,” Pathak added.