UP elections 2017: Samajwadi Party expels women’s wing chief for ‘anti-party’ activities

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday expelled its Mahila Sabha national president Ranjana Bajpai from the party for her involvement in “anti-party activities”. “She has been relieved from all of her responsibilities and expelled from the party by the national president (Akhilesh Yadav),” Uttar Pradesh SP chief Naresh Uttam said.

Ranjana’s son Harshvardhan Bajpai is contesting the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Allahabad North.

Ranjana has been accused of “helping her son botch the electoral prospects” of the SP-Congress alliance candidate, Anugrah Narayan Singh (Congress).