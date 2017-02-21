UP elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Amethi, Priyanka too may accompany

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally in Raebareli. (Source: ANI photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally in Raebareli. (Source: ANI photo)

Congress Vice President and Member of Parliament from this Lok Sabha seat Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a series of elections rally here on Thursday to garner support for his party candidates in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Party sources said Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too may accompany him during the rallies.

The party’s local spokesperson Anil Singh said Rahul is scheduled to address public meetings at Gauriganj, Jagdishpur (reserved) and Amethi assembly segments.

Incidentally, despite a direct poll alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, the candidates of the two parties are pitted against each other in the two assembly segments – Amethi and Gauriganj, of the district.

In Amethi, Congress candidate Ameeta Singh is pitted against the controversial state minister Gayatri Prajapati, against whom a criminal case has been lodged on the Supreme Court orders for his alleged role in the rape of a woman.

In Gauriganj assembly segment, Congress nominee Mohammed Naeem is running the poll against sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh.

Meanwhile, Amethi is to witness tomorrow the election campaign rallies by another high-profile Congress leader and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in favour of the party candidates.