UP elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi ‘pained’ by projects ‘snatched’ from Raebareli, Amethi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he does not mind being criticised by rival parties but is “pained” that development projects in Raebareli and Amethi have been “snatched away” by the NDA government. The Congress vice president said the aim of the Congress-SP alliance is to win 250 seats and “send Prime Minister Narendra Modi packing to Gujarat in 2019”.

“I do not mind if attacks are made on me but what pains me is that Modiji snatched the food park from Amethi…it was meant to transform Amethi and Raebareli,” he said. Rahul Gandhi is Amethi Lok Sabha MP while Raebareli is represented by Sonia Gandhi. The constituencies are considered pocket borough of the Gandhi family.

Rahul was addressing an election meeting in Pathrauli village bordering Saraini and Uchahar Assembly constituencies that go to poll on February 23. Citing development works initiated by the previous UPA government which were later stalled, Rahul said there were plans to bring national papermill which would have benefited 10,000 people in terms of jobs.

He said there was plan for setting up a Railway coach factory as well. “I cannot understand as to why the Prime Minister of the country is working against the people of Rae Bareli and Amethi…you can say whatever you feel like against me, I don’t mind, in fact I enjoy it…it is the work against the people of Raebareli and Amethi that pains me,” Rahul said.

“How will employment come? Modi has given huge amount of money to 50 wealthy families…Rs 9,000 cr were given to (Vijay) Mallya…how many have been employed by Mallya?” he asked. He said if the money had been given for the food park, national paper mill or railway coach factory it would have created jobs for lakhs of youth.

He also spelt out the plans of the Congress-SP alliance to give employment in a big way once it came to power. The Congress leader said the alliance will win 250 seats and will send Modi back to Gujarat in 2019.

Senior alliance partner, SP, has been saying they would together bag over 300 of the 403 seats.