UP elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi, says he doesn’t do ‘kaam ki baat’, is a one-man show

Keeping up his sling of attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Prime Minister does not see anybody’s pain, he only talks about his ‘Mann ki Baat’, never about the work that needs to be done. The Congress leader also said usually, there is a producer, directer and actor in a film but in Modi’s film, he is the actor, director and producer.

The Congress vice-president’s remarks come shortly after PM Modi traded barbs with the SP-Congress alliance and Bahujan Samaj party in the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

While Yadav said that Gujarat is promoting donkeys for its tourism, the PM, a former chief minister of Gujarat, responded by saying that donkeys are hard working and loyal and that he drew inspiration from them.

'मोदीजी को किसी का दर्द नहीं दिखता, जहाँ जाते हैं सिर्फ मन की बात करते हैं, कभी काम की बात भी कर लीजिये' बहराइच — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 25, 2017

आमतौर से picture में director, actor और producer होता है, मोदीजी की picture में वही director, वही actor और वही producer हैं! pic.twitter.com/hmJoj891Hk — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 25, 2017

Modi-led BJP and the Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav led SP-Congress alliance are rivals in poll bound Uttar Pradesh. The two have been attacking each other at campaign rallies and other platforms (such as Twitter) alike in a bid to score more votes and downplay the opponent. Name calling has peaked this election season, with PM Modi, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and BSP supremo Mayawati missing no opportunity to launch personal attacks on each other.

Spearheading the BJP’s election campaign in the state, Modi has left no stone un-turned in attacking the party chiefs of rivals. The party has not declared any chief ministerial candidate for the UP elections. Besides Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah has been holding election rallies in the state.

