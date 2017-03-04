UP elections 2017: In Varanasi, Congress has straws to clutch but is adrift elsewhere

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi

In nearly three years as MP from Varanasi, Narendra Modi has not yet gone to the Kaal Bhairav Mandir to pay obeisance. He is scheduled to do so on Saturday as the campaign for UP enters its last lap. Congressmen in this city of temples make both the above statements in the manner of accusations.

“The people of Kashi are saying it is wrong (that Modi hasn’t paid his respects at the temple)”, says Rajesh Misra, Congress candidate from Varanasi South. It is believed that the deity at the Kaal Bhairav Mandir, one of the oldest Shiva temples in Varanasi, is the “Shahar Kotwal” or guardian of the city. “I directly accuse Modiji of failing to understand what Kashi is about,” says Anil Srivastava Annu, Congress campaign chief, Varanasi district.

“It (Kaal Bhairav temple) is the first stop for every IAS-IPS officer who takes charge in Varanasi. If someone does not go to that temple first (before visiting other temples in the city), the belief is that things go awry (‘uthal puthal ho jaata hai’)”, says Anil Srivastava, Congress candidate from Varanasi Cantt. And “Modi is going there now to create religious polarisation in these elections”, he says.

If there is irony in the “secular” party expressing indignation over both the impending prime ministerial visit to the temple and its omission from his itinerary so far, Congressmen in Varanasi aren’t pausing over it.

They point to the belated temple visit and to the fact that the PM is scheduled to address as many as four meetings here over the next three days as a sign of BJP nervousness about its electoral prospects in Varanasi. “Who goes to Baba Bhairav? Those who have lost hope”, says Annu, who has come to the city’s famous Assi Ghat for a morning party programme. In the Congress media centre deeper in the city, Satish Rai, state Congress spokesperson asks: “Has any PM done this, spent three days to campaign in his own constituency?”

The Varanasi Congress may appear to be clutching at straws, but by all accounts, it is better placed than its party in most places in UP.

Travel through the state’s eastern belt and it is when you reach Varanasi that the Congress suddenly swims into visibility. Here, in the district and particularly in the city, the Congress is in the reckoning — both in Varanasi South and in Varanasi Cantt, Congress candidates came second to the BJP in 2012, which, in a role reversal, helps it to act as the senior partner to the SP. This time, the Congress is also helped by the fact that the BJP has rebellion on its hands because of its choice of candidates in the city.

Yet, even in Varanasi, Congressmen cannot be blind to the difficulties for their party elsewhere in UP. Its leaders admit that what the grand old party brings to the Congress-SP alliance is not so much seats and votes but a less tangible contribution in creating a conducive “dharana” (notion) and “vatavaran (atmosphere)”, especially where there is a close contest, and particularly among Muslims.

The playing field is not level, the Congress also alleges bitterly. A leader currently camping in Varanasi, who asks not to be named, complains about the BJP’s massive media-spend, which, he says, may help it win the argument on demonetisation and paper over other broken promises and uncomfortable realities — the closing of 28 sugar mills in UP’s Aurai-Dewaria region alone, many of them in the last three years, for instance, or the raising of MSP by only Rs 10 per quintal in 33 months of the NDA regime.

The Congress’s “jan vedna sammelans” to highlight the distress caused by demonetisation, he says, were hardly covered live on TV. The Congress, he admits, took time to hit the streets with its critique of demonetisation because it first needed to send the politically correct message that it supported the fight against black money.

In the last instance, the election in UP will boil down to “jaati sameekaran” or caste math, says Anil Srivastava hopefully, “and there, we (SP-Congress alliance) are ahead”. As the election heads to an end, both Srivastava and Rajesh Misra are looking forward to the meetings Lalu Prasad is scheduled to address in support of the alliance on March 6.

“The one sabha he has held here was very well attended, 30-35,000 people came”, says Srivastava. “Laluji knows how to speak back to Modi”, says Misra.

If Congress candidates are modest about their own star campaigner, Rahul Gandhi, they have reason to be.

In the joint Akhilesh-Rahul rally a few days ago at Gorakhpur’s Champa Devi Park, for instance, the milling crowd of mostly young, mostly aggressive men began leaving the moment Akhilesh, who spoke before Rahul, finished speaking. By the time Rahul ended his speech, rows of red plastic chairs were conspicuously empty.

In the journey from Gorakhpur to Azamgarh to Varanasi, it is abundantly evident that those voting for the SP-Congress alliance are doing so in the name of Akhilesh, not Rahul’s Congress, which, many point out, “has no feet on the ground”. Any mention of Rahul evokes an underwhelming response, except in Muslim pockets.

Here, too, as among a group of students in Azamgarh’s Shibli college, who talk about Modi’s “jumla (propaganda)”, react angrily to his remarks about slaughterhouses, ask about JNU’s missing student Najeeb, and swear by Akhilesh, the praise for Rahul is fairly damning.

“People don’t understand Rahul”, says Mohammad Maaz, “Because people like a different kind of rhetoric”. “Rahul is good, but we are confused about him” says Zarrin, “about what he can and cannot do”.

One thing is clear: Comparisons between the Nitish-Lalu gathbandhan in Bihar and the Akhilesh-Rahul alliance in UP, are misplaced. In Bihar, Lalu negotiated from a position of equality and strength and, as it turned out, won more seats than his partner even though he conceded chief ministership. In UP, if the slogan “UP ko yeh saath pasand hai (UP likes this partnership)” has a tinny ring to it, it has mostly to do with the Congress not being seen to hold up its end in the state.

For the SP, this is an election it can afford to lose — its leader, Akhilesh, has stamped his control over his party and emerged as a long-distance player to watch. For the Congress, however, a defeat would be a big blow to its already pared down ambitions — from being the party to counter the Modi-BJP to holding up the umbrella for anti-Modi parties.