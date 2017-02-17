UP elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi for ‘adopted son’ remark

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI File Photo)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his claim of being the ‘adopted son’ of Uttar Pradesh, saying relationships don’t develop just by talking but by nurturing. With his sister and party’s star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi on the dais with him, Rahul accused Modi of making “hollow promises” as he addressed a public meeting here in the constituency represented by his mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

“He (Modi) makes relationships wherever he goes…He went to Varanasi and termed Ganga as his mother and said he was the son of Varanasi…In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he promised to change Varanasi,” he said.

“Modiji, rishtey bolney sey nahin, nibhaney sey bante hain (relationships are not developed just by talking but by nurturing),” Rahul said.

He said Modi has been going about making promises wherever he goes. “In Bihar (elections), he promised to give special package, was it given?.. I have a list of things that he promised for Varanasi – clean Ganga, ghats, ring road, free WiFi, Bhojpuri Film City. Modiji, you have not even fulfilled the promises you made to your mother,” Rahul added.

Pointing towards the journalists present at his rally, the Congress leader said, “I urge friends from the media to go there (Varanasi). I know you are under pressure, but please do your job. Show us if the film city has come up (in Varanasi).”

Targeting Modi’s approach towards doing things, he stated that the Prime Minister says ‘India is dirty. You clean up. I have to go to America and meet Obama. I’ll check when I’m back’.

He also hit back at the Prime Minister for likening the Congress-SP alliance to a movie in which rivals befriend each other after the “interval”.

“Like Shah Rukh Khan, Modi too made a film like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and promised ‘Acche Din’ but after two-and-a-half years, Gabbar of Sholay has come,” he said.

Attacking the demonetisation decision, Rahul said all of a sudden Modi got the idea and decided to convert the hard earned notes of the people into plain paper and asked the people to go and stand in queues in front of banks.