UP elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to hold joint roadshow in Varanasi on Feb 27

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint roadshow in Varanasi on February 27, taking the battle to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency. Preparations for the roadshow are in full swing and leaders of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party have been camping here for the past few days.

Varanasi goes to poll in the last of the seven-phase Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh on March 8. The route of the roadshow of Congress vice-president Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yadav will be finalised soon, state Congress spokesperson Satish Rai said.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is the chief coordinator of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, is expected to reach the city in the next two days to oversee the preparations for the roadshow.

The BJP too geared up its campaign in the area. After addressing rallies in eastern districts, BJP President Amit Shah visited the city, besides other leaders.