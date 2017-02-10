UP Elections 2017: Rahul-Akhilesh roadshow in Varanasi denied permission, called off

Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, right, and Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi stand on a vehicle moving past supporters during their joint election campaign (PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, right, and Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi stand on a vehicle moving past supporters during their joint election campaign (PTI Photo)

The much-awaited joint of roadshow Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice- president Rahul Gandhi, scheduled on February 11, has reportedly been called off, as it coincides with Sant Ravidas Jayanti. The annual function held on the day draws huge crowds in the city of Varanasi. Reports said a later date for the roadshow is being worked out.

Both Congress and the Samajwadi Party have joined hands to fight the assembly elections in the state with the SP conceding 105 seats of the total 404 to the Congress. Soon after the deal was finalised, Akhilesh and Rahul addressed their first joint press meet and roadshow in Lucknow on January 29, followed by a similar events in Agra and Kanpur. The rallies have been well attended.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases beginning February 11. Varanasi will go to polls in the last phase on March 8. The counting of votes will be held on March 11.