UP Elections 2017: Question: Bahu or Bahuguna? Answer: Jobs, development

THOSE WHO voted for the high-profile Lucknow Cantonment seat on Sunday seemed divided on their choice of candidate — Yadav bahu Aparna or sitting MLA Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who had left Congress for BJP just ahead of the polls. Most, however, were clear on what they wanted from their candidate — development and jobs. In the 2012 state polls, when the seat had seen a turnout of 50.47 per cent as compared to 50.98 per cent this year, Joshi (67) had received support from government officials, Punjabis, Khatris and Sindhis and Brahmins of the city. This time, these groups may also prefer Aparna (SP) or Yogesh Dixit (BSP).

While Dixit is not a high-profile name, he is well-known among voters as he had camped in the area for the last one year. On the other hand, while many view Joshi as someone with a long political career, SP has also initiated several development projects in the city — such as the Metro and Lucknow-Agra Expressway — making Aparna a strong contender.

At a polling station in Northern Railway Community Centre, Railways employees, who form a large section of voters in the city, said what mattered to them was not one’s political stature but one’s capability to develop Lucknow.

“Stature of candidates do not matter. Railways has provided me accommodation here… But I want a stable government that would develop basic amenities which will help one get education and enjoy security across the state. I want a government that could assure employment to the next generation,” said B D Maurya, a retired employee.

Vimlesh Kumar, another employee, said: “We face issues related to allowances… Mulayam Singh Yadav, in public, had assured that he will raise our issues before the Railways minister and the Prime Minister. The Railway minister too had visited and assured that our grievances would be redressed. I want a government, which is friendly to the servicemen…”

Bibi Khatoon, who had voted for Congress in 2012, said both Joshi and Aparna had worked for the constituency. “But in this election, I am looking to the future. I want social and job security for my son in Uttar Pradesh. If there is development, there will be job and my son will not have to go to other states after completing his engineering course,” she said after voting in Anand Nagar.

“Metro passing through the Cantonment area is all right, but it does not cater to all basic needs of life. It will create job for only some people only,” she added.

In Chandan Nagar, where Sikhs are the dominant group, followed by Brahmins and Sindhis, most had voted for BJP and Congress in 2012. “I had migrated from Pakistan and settled here several years ago. I am a Congress supporter and had voted for Joshi in 2012. But as she has switched over to BJP, I have voted for the party, which I think can develop the market areas,” said Harvinder Singh.

Outside Janata Inter College polling station, Rajinder Singh said development and law and order were the main poll issues. “Joshi too had carried out development works here but after a member of the Yadav family was declared the candidate, the government started focusing on this area… Also, while most of development works were done in residential areas, but no one cared about the market area,” Singh added.

Commerce graduate Rajan Kumar (22), a paan vendor, said he wants a job. Asked about Akhilesh’s dream Metro project, he said: “The proposal was first prepared by the Mayawati government. Also, the Centre has provided funds for it. Any government which will come to power will execute the project… Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also promised laptops with 1 GB Internet data. I already have a smartphone… I need a job.”