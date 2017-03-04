PM Narendra Modi leads road show in Varanasi, prays at historic temples: Top 10 updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets at the crowd during a roadshow, in Varanasi on Saturday. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets at the crowd during a roadshow, in Varanasi on Saturday. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited his Lok Sabha Constituency Varanasi to campaign for the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which is scheduled to be held on March 8. In the upcoming phase of UP polls, as many as 46 constituencies covering seven districts of the state will cast their vote. This morning PM Modi started his campaign with a roadshow through Varanasi, which began at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) gate at 9 am and ended at the famous Kaal Bhairav temple. The prime minister also addressed a rally in neighbouring district of Jaunpur where he slammed the ruling opposition party in UP for its prevailing law and order situation saying, “SP is not interested in governance.” He also spoke on various other issues at the rally like black money, corruption and women security in the state.

Here are the top 10 updates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi visit today:

1. The roadshow started at 9 am from the main gate of Banaras Hindu University(BHU) where the PM was greeted by a large group of BJP supporters with saffron flags .

2. PM Narendra Modi started the rally by paying floral tributes and garlanding the statue of noted Hindutva ideologue Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

3. As PM Modi waved at his supporters during the roadshow, slogans of ‘Subah Banaras, sham Banaras; Modi tere naam Banaras’ and ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi’ were raised by the crowd.

4. The city of Varanasi was under heavy security blanket due to the Prime Minister’s roadshow and other subsequent rallies of SP-Congress and BSP today. The route of the roadshows taken by the different parties and PM Modi have been determined in such a way that their supporters do not come in each other’s way.

5. The PM’s cavalcade passed through the Assi Ghat area. Flowers and garlands were being thrown to welcome PM Modi, the local MP of Varanasi.

6. The roadshow moved at a slow pace and there were men in Hanuman costumes and even those disguising as the Prime Minister. The BJP supporters following the cavalcade on foot, on bikes and cars with saffron flags.

7. PM Modi visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered his prayers around 1:30 pm by briefly taking a break from the roadshow.

8. Out of the 5 Assembly segments under the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, 3 are held by the BJP and 2 by the SP.

9. The last time Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Varanasi was during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, after he picked Varanasi as his constituency.

10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the roadshow at the Kaal Bhairav temple by offering prayers to the diety. This is the first time since he became the prime minister that he offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple in the city.

