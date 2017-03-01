UP polls 2017: In a veiled dig at Amartya Sen, PM Modi says hard work more powerful than Harvard

UP elections 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo) UP elections 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Taking a jibe at economists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said “hard work is more powerful than Harvard” at an election rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj. He cited the data released by Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) on Tuesday that suggested the demonetisation did not affect India’s growth rate, rather the figures improved. “On the one hand are those (critics of note ban) who talk of what people at Harvard say and on the other hand is poor man’s son who through his hard work is trying to improve the economy,” he said. Without elaborating, he said, “In fact, hard work is much more powerful than Harvard.”

Watch Video | UP: PM Modi Says Country Has Seen The Difference Between ‘Harvard And Hard-Working’ People

His remark came against the backdrop of Professor of Economics and Philosophy at Harvard University and Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen terming demonetisation as a “despotic action that has struck at the root of economy based on trust”. The government had on Tuesday pegged the GDP growth at a higher-than-expected 7.1 per cent for 2016-17 despite the cash blues, which was higher than China’s 6.8 per cent for Oct-Dec period of 2016, making India retain the tag of the world’s fastest growing economy.

Bringing his attention back to UP politics, the prime minister said the electorate has already ensured BJP’s victory in the first five phases, adding that now they would give surplus votes as “gift and bonus” in the remaining two rounds. In a statement that drew applause from the audience, he said, “I request the voters of the state to give the rest of the two phases as bonus to the party. This is similar to the chillies and coriander leaves, which the vegetable seller gives to the buyer as bonus.”

Only a few days back, the Prime Minister had talked about the possibility of a hung assembly in Uttar Pradesh. He had said the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were waiting for such an opportunity for bargaining, prompting state Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to comment that after dreaming of 300 plus seats, Modi was now talking about fractured verdict.

(With inputs from PTI)

