UP child rights body member issues notice to PM Modi on ‘adopted son’ remark, asks him to furnish details of claim

In a bid to shore up support for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll prospects in election-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called himself the ‘adopted son’ of UP in Hardoi, saying he can’t ditch the state that has given him great honour. Criticisms from opposition parties notwithstanding, his remark has evoked an unexpected response. Responding to his remark, a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a notice to Modi asking him to provide documents within a period of seven days to support his claim, as reported by The Telegraph. The notice further added that if legal documents cannot be produced, ‘the Prime Minister should apologise to the countless abandoned children and couples waiting to adopt children’.

After PM Modi’s remark, says The Telegraph report, a septuagenarian couple from Ghaziabad sent an application and affidavit to the registrar’s office expressing willingness to adopt him as their son. However, Ghaziabad’s deputy registrar Mukesh Sagar reportedly rejected the application on Yogendra Pal Yogi and wife Atarkali, arguing that the guardian of the ‘child’ to be adopted should also be present to sign the agreement.

In an interview to the newspaper, member of the child rights protection commission Nahid Lari Khan said she had issued a notice to the PM on February 17 to know when he was adopted and how, adding, that they’re hoping the PM will respond in time.

PM Modi is leading the BJP’s poll campaign in the seven-phase assembly elections in the state. The BJP is fighting a tripartite contest against the ruling Samajwadi Party in alliance with the Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party. In his speeches till date, the Prime Minister has mostly targeted the SP-Congress alliance and the ruling party’s poll pitch ‘Kaam Bolta Hai’.

