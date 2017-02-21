UP elections 2017: High-decibel campaigning for fourth phase ends, polling on Thursday

Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi address rallies in Uttar Pradesh during the current election season. (Express & PTI photos) Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi address rallies in Uttar Pradesh during the current election season. (Express & PTI photos)

The high-decibel campaigning for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections came to an end today. A total of 680 candidates will be vying for the seats in this phase, which will go to polls on Thursday. It will cover 53 constituencies in 12 districts, including water-scarce Bundelkhand region. In the 2012 assembly polls, the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) won 24 seats of these 53 seats at stake, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 15, the Congress six, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) five and Peace Party three.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati were among the host of leaders who made it into the headlines by indulging in personal attacks. Assembly segments in Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency will also go to polls in this phase. In a bid to reach the maximum voters in limited time, BJP president Amit Shah and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav held parallel roadshows in Allahabad earlier in the day.

During the highly surcharged campaigning, Modi continuously targeted the SP-Congress alliance and the BSP for corruption in their regime. The rivalry between PM Modi and Mayawati got even intense with characteristic name calling. While Modi called Mayawati’s BSP as the ‘Behenji Sampatti Party,’ or the Lady’s Wealth Party, the former UP chief minister retaliated by dubbing Narendra Damodar Modi as ‘Mr Negative Dalit Man’. Modi’s reference was to the allegations that Mayawati had accumulated enormous wealth through corruption while the BSP chief’s response implied that Modi is against Dalits.

A day after calling PM Modi as “Mr Negative Dalit Man”, Mayawati turned the heat up by accusing him and BJP of trying to give “casteist and communal tinge” to the poll campaign in the state. “In the past couple of days, BJP and its top leaders, including the PM, have been issuing wrong statements after assessing that the party has fared badly in the first three phases of polling,” she said in a statement in Lucknow.

At an election meeting in Gonda, Mayawati also termed demonetisation as a “diversionary tactic” and said that the move was “unilateral” and was implemented without any adequate preparations or ground work. “The impact of demonetisation was so intense that people are yet to recover from its shock. The government is clueless as to how much black money it got and against how many persons penal action was initiated,” she said.

Giving an interesting twist to the no-holds-barred election campaign, Akhilesh had taken a cheeky dig at PM Modi by requesting Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan not to advertise for the “donkeys of Gujarat”. His remarks were in response to an advertisement in which Bachchan is seen inviting tourists to visit the Wild Ass Sanctuary located in Little Rann of Kutch in the state. “Ek gadhe ka vigyapan aata hai. Main iss sadi ke sabse bade mahanayak se kahunga ke ab aap Gujarat ke gadhon ka prachar mat kariye (There’s an ad on TV which shows donkeys. I appeal to century’s biggest star, please stop endorsing the donkeys of Gujarat),” Akhilesh had said.

Addressing an election meeting in Pathrauli village, Rahul said he doesn’t mind being criticised by rival parties but is “pained” that development projects in Raebareli and Amethi have been “snatched away” by the NDA government.

“I do not mind if attacks are made on me but what pains me is that Modiji snatched the food park from Amethi…it was meant to transform Amethi and Raebareli,” he said, while insisting that the SP-Congress alliance will win 250 seats and will send Modi back to Gujarat in 2019.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah promised to put an end to illegal slaughter houses if it comes to power and also vowed to “liberate” UP from “fear of” people like Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari. He also slammed SP and BSP for “offering political patronage” to those with criminal antecedents. “Only the BJP can liberate the people of UP from the fear of people like Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari and Afzal Ansari”, he said.

Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur are among the other districts going to polls in the fourth phase.

With inputs from PTI

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd