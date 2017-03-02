UP polls 2017: ‘Deploy women police officials at booths to check voter ID of burqa-clad women’, BJP writes to EC

In letter to EC, BJP reportedly says large number of burqa-clad women cast their votes, hence proper checking of IDs is important to avoid bogus voting. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) In letter to EC, BJP reportedly says large number of burqa-clad women cast their votes, hence proper checking of IDs is important to avoid bogus voting. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has written to the Election Commission on Thursday demanding deployment of women police officials at booths in phase six and seven of polling to check voter ID of burqa-clad women, as reported by news agency ANI. In a letter to the poll-watchdog, BJP reportedly said large number of burqa-clad women cast their votes, hence proper checking of IDs is important to avoid bogus voting. The party also asked for deployment of Paramilitary forces at polling booths in sensitive areas of phase six and seven.

The election campaigning will come to an end in 49 assembly seats in seven districts of east Uttar Pradesh going to polls in the sixth phase on March 4. Voting for five out the seven phases of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls is already over.

Aside from focus on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, all eyes will also be on Gorakhpur, the Lok Sabha constituency of BJP leader Yogi Adityanath, as well as jailed gangster-turned-MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s Mau district. This phase will also cover certain districts bordering Nepal. While campaigning is at its peak in the state, SP patron Mulayam Singh has participated in only two public rallies, which is a stark contrast to the over 300 rallies he had addressed in the 2012 assembly polls. Most leaders across the political spectrum campaigned throughout the state but Mulayam mostly kept indoors.

