UP elections 2017: Not appropriate for PM to hold road show, says Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha

Upendra Kushwaha. (File Photo) Upendra Kushwaha. (File Photo)

Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha today took exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a road show, saying it is not appropriate for his high office and he should address rallies only.

“I will like to tell my friends in the BJP that it is not appropriate for a Prime Minister to hold a road show. It is proper for a PM to hold rallies but not a road show,” Kushwaha, who is the chief of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, a BJP ally, said in a statement.

His comments hinted at unease between the BJP and some of its junior partners and sources said discontent is not limited to the Bihar-based party. Kushwaha’s party was keen on contesting a few seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as a BJP ally and had joined hands with some small parties in the state after the saffron party ignored its wish.

He, however, claimed he withdrew from the contest on the request of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.