UP elections 2017: Murder victim’s wife vs accused vs MLA she blames

In Muslim-dominated Tanda of Ambedkar Nagar district, the wife of a murdered Hindu Yuva Vahini leader is contesting against two men who were blamed by the family in the murder as well as the subsequent killing of the victim’s nephew. One of them was later given a clean chit by police; the other was chargesheeted in one murder and given a clean chit in the second.

The murder of Ram Babu Gupta in 2013 had led to communal clashes in Tanda to the extent that curfew was clamped there for over a week. Nine months later, Gupta’s nephew Ram Mohan, a key witness, was murdered.

Ram Babu Gupta’s wife Sanju Devi is today the BJP candidate. Against her is sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Azeemul Haq Pahalwan and AIMIM candidate Irfan. In the FIRs filed by the murder victims’ family, Azeem was named in the second case and Irfan in both cases. After the first FIR, the family also accused Haq in that murder. Haq, known as a muscleman in the district, was eventually given a clean chit in both cases by the Ambedkar Nagar police. Irfan was chargesheeted in the Ram Babu Gupta murder and given a clean chit in the other case.

Tanda votes on February 27.

In a constituency with 1.25 lakh Muslims among 3 lakh voters, Sanju Devi goes about narrating how her husband and his nephew were shot dead, and calls for justice from voters. During the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, Sanju Devi had shared the stage with Narendra Modi during a public meeting he addressed in Ambedkar Nagar. “Police gave clean chit to Azeemul Haq Pahalwan following pressure from the government as he is a ruling party MLA,” Sanju Devi tells The Indian Express. “My husband used to raise his voice against harassment of people here, particularly women. Azeemul developed an enmity with my husband over issues concerning the common man, and later got him and his nephew murdered. I had demanded a CBI investigation into both cases but the government did not listen.”

Sanju Devi is contesting her first election. “I am raising the two murder cases on my campaign and am accusing Azeemul and Irfan.” she says. “I am telling the people that justice can be delivered only if they vote for me.”

Azeemul dismisses her campaign pitch, saying it will not influence voters. “Everyone in the constituency knows I had no link to the two murders. Police too have given me a clean chit,” says Azeemul, a first-time MLA. “Even Ram Babu’s elder brother Shiv Prakash has declared his support to me. He shared the stage with me a couple of days earlier.”

Ram Babu was one of seven brothers, says younger brother Shyam Babu Gupta. Shyam Babu says except Shiv Prakash, the rest of the family is supporting Sanju Devi. He says Shiv Prakash has lived separately for several years no one in the family maintains any relation with him. “Shiv Prakash is an old Congress supporter and will be supporting Pahalwan due to the SP-Congress alliance.”

Irfan of AIMIM, the main accused in Ram Babu’s murder, claims that Sanju Devi is making up false stories to seek sympathy from the public. “I lodged a complaint with the returning officer a couple of days ago about Sanju Devi talking about her husband’s murder and about my being an accused in the case. No action has been taken against her,” Irfan says. He accuses the police of falsely framing him in Ram Babu’s murder while giving him a clean chit in the other case.

The murderRam Babu Gupta’s outfit, Hindu Yuva Vahini, is the one founded by Yogi Adityanath, the BJP MP. Ram Babu was shot dead in Aliganj area of Ambedkar Nagar on March 3, 2013. This led to violent protests in the form of communal clashes and arson in shops and houses, following which curfew was clamped in the area for over a week. The police arrested and chargesheeted three persons including Irfan. Gupta’s family later accused Azeemul but his name did not figure in the police probe. Ram Mohan, 22, was the key witness to his uncle’s murder. He was shot dead, again in Aliganj, on December 4, 2013. Four persons including Azeemul and Irfan were named by the family. The police gave a clean chit to all four accused and later arrested four others and chargesheeted them.

The seatAzeemul and Irfan are the only two Muslim candidates in a fray of 10 candidates. Sanju Devi is one of three women candidates. The BSP candidate is Manoj Verma. The Shiv Sena too has fielded a candidate.

Azeemul is contesting for the fourth time. In 2002 and 2007, he lost to the BSP’s Lalji Verma. In 2012, he defeated Ajay Kumar a.k.a. Vishal Verma of the BSP. The Congress finished third, the BJP fourth.

Apart from the 1.25 lakh Muslim voters, Dalits and OBCs form a significant chunk of the electorate of 3 lakh.