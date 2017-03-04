UP elections 2017: SP, Congress, BSP will get electric shocks on March 11, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi said on Friday that the SP, Congress and BSP will suffer “electric shocks” when the Uttar Pradesh assembly poll results are declared on March 11. Addressing a rally in Mirzapur district, he said, “SP, BSP, Congress — teeno ko current lagne wala hai (all three will suffer electric shocks).”

At a recent rally in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had remarked that “Baba” (local BJP MP Yogi Adityanath) should touch the electricity wires in Uttar Pradesh to see if there is current or not.

Modi also targeted Akhilesh for not being able to complete two bridges — Bhatauli and Chunar — in Mirzapur, although the foundation stones were laid by his father, then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, about a decade ago.

“Ab yeh kaam bol raha hai, ki karnama bol raha hai… Aise kaise log hain… jo baat kaam ki karte hon, lekin apne pita ke vaade ko bhi pura nahi karte hon (Is this work or misdeed…they talk about work, but are not even able to fulfil their father’s promise),” he said.

Modi said that when Rahul Gandhi, during his ‘khaat sabha’ in Mirzapur in September, was warned about some electricity cables nearby, he told his party leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, that there was nothing to worry about as there was no current.

“September 14, 2016, Maniharan (in Mirzapur) mein, Rahulji ki khaat sabha thi… wahan par unka haath ek bijili ke taar pe lag gaya, to Ghulam Nabi Azad pareshan ho gaye… To Rahulji ne kaha… Ghulam Nabiji, aap chinta na kijiye. Yeh Uttar Pradesh hai, taar hai, usmein bijli nahi hoti,” said Modi. “Kya mujhe ab taar chhune ki zaroorat hai kya (Do I need to touch a wire now),” he asked.

“Aapke naye yaar, khaat sabha karne nikle they, aur log khatiya le ke chale gaye. Janta ko maloom tha ki unka hi maal hai (Your new friend set out to do a khaat sabha, and people went away with the beds),” said Modi, adding, “Khatiya to usi din khadi kar di thi”.

Alleging widespread corruption in the state, Modi claimed that the “rate” is fixed for any kind of work, from registering a police complaint, withdrawing a complaint, getting a job, pension or even ration cards.

He went on to define four types of corruption: “nazrana”, where money is paid before work; “shukrana”, where money is paid after work; “haqrana”, where money is demanded as a right; and “jabrana”, where money is sought forcefully.

“Uttar Pradesh ka saansad hoon, aapke pados ka saansad,” said Modi. “Jo kaam yeh 15 saal mein nahi kar paye hain, wo hum 15 mahine mein karke dikhayenge (I am an MP from Uttar Pradesh. The work that they haven’t been able to do in 15 years, we will complete in 15 months).”