UP elections 2017: In final salvo, PM Modi says rivals only think of kuchh ka saath, kuchh ka vikas

Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Varanasi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Varanasi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

With campaigning for the seventh and last phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh ending Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a final pitch Sunday for votes to the BJP. In remarks that harked back to his kabristan-shamshaan line to attack rivals for discriminating on the basis of religion, Modi said the “political culture of the SP, BSP and Congress” was to promote “kuchh ka saath, kuchh ka vikas”, unlike the BJP’s “mantra of sab ka saath, sab ka vikas”.

Addressing an election rally at the Kashi Vidyapeeth in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi where he held a second roadshow in two days, Modi said: “Hum logon ka mantra hai sabka saath, sabka vikas. SP, BSP, Congress ne jo rajniti ka culture paida kiya hai, unki ragon mein bas yahi baat daurta hai ki kuchh ka saath, kuchh ka vikas.”

Discrimination, he said, cannot be allowed in development: “Vikas mei bhed-bhav nahin chalta hai.”

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister called them “ghalua” (one who gets everything in inheritance without any effort) and said they “cannot take tough decisions like demonetisation” for the natio’’s growth. He accused his rivals of “ganging up” against him after his November 8 demonetisation announcement.

Crediting his government for fighting corruption and contrasting it with the “scams of UPA”, he said some people failed to look beyond votes. “When one develops cataract, one faces difficulty in seeing things and it needs to be operated upon. There are some politicians who develop vote blindness and they fail to see anything unless there is some movement of votes,” he said.

(“Jab aankh mei motiabind ho jaata hai to dekhne me takleef hoti hai. Jab motiabind ho jaata hai to operation karna padta hai. Kuchh rajneta aise hain jinko motiabind, votebind lag jaata hai. Jab tak unke dimag se vote nahin khisakta hai tab tak unko nazar nahin aata hai”).

Describing his government at the Centre as decisive, the Prime Minister said if the country has to go forward, tough decisions need to be taken. “Those who have connect with the soil, those who have faced hardships have the courage to take decisions. But those who get everything in inheritance cannot do it. The Chief Minister got everything from his father and his friend got it from his grandfather, grandmother, father. They are so delicate. They cannot take tough decisions. They fear they will lose something. But what of me? I have not inherited anything,” he said.

(“Lekin jo ghalua hote hain, jinko sab kuchh virasat mei mila hota Hai, UP me unko ghalua hi kahte hain na? Ye jo mukhyamantri hain, unko bhi sab kuchh pita ki taraf se mil gaya aur unke jo yaar hain, unko to dada, nani, pita sab se mila hai. Isliye ye aise najook hain, ye kasht nahin utha sakte. Darte hain ki chala nahin jaaye. Mujhe kya hai, hame to kahin virasat me mila nahin hai ji.”)

Calling the SP and the BSP two sides of the same coin — “A (Akhilesh) SP and B (Bahujan) SP” — Modi said an archaeological survey may be needed to discover if there ever was a Congress party in India. He reminded the crowds of the the successive defeats of the Congress in recent polls.