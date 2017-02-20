UP elections 2017: Mayawati defines Narendra Damodardas Modi as ‘Mr Negative Dalit Man’

BSP Supremo Mayawati BSP Supremo Mayawati

Hitting back at Narendra Modi for calling BSP as ‘Behenji Sampatti Party’, party chief Mayawati on Monday said the prime minister will get a tit-for-tat reply in Uttar Pradesh polls for his remark. Reacting to the statement, Maywati said the prime minister has compelled her to define Narendra Damodardas Modi as “Mr Negative Dalit Man”.

“Prime Minister doesn’t know BSP is a movement first and then a party. I didn’t get married, I didn’t desert anyone after marrying like Modi did. Instead spent my life for welfare of minorities especially Muslims,” said Mayawati. “Modi is defining BSP wrongfully…I dedicated my life for the poor, deprived and Dalits…they consider me as a big “sampatti’ (asset) for them,” she added.

At an election rally in Orai region of Jalaun in Bundelkhand region, earlier in the day, Modi attacked the BSP chief and said those who deposit wealth for themselves can never solve the problems of people. “Arrey Behenji discussion not because elections are being held but because you have deposited Rs 100 crore after note ban…BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party…bahujan toh Mayawati me simat gaya hai…it is Behenji Sampatti Party now. Those who deposit wealth for themselves, can they solve your problem?” Modi had asked.

He also attacked the SP and Congress for criticising the demonestisation decision. “Where has Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) reached today…when I announced note ban on November 8 last year, arch-rivals SP and BSP, who never see eye-to-eye, came together…I was amazed when I launched war against corruption and asked for the details of blackmoney. They came together and all including the Congress started speaking the same language,” Modi said.

The main concern of the parties in Uttar Pradesh was not note ban but that they did not get enough time to stash away the ill-gotten money.

