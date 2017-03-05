UP elections 2017: At Mayawati rally, Dalit woman pleads: need a job, not LPG

BSP chief Mayawati during an election rally. BSP chief Mayawati during an election rally.

Time: 12.45 pm

Place: Inter College ground, Jagatpur, Varanasi

Mayawati’s rally was scheduled for 1 pm, but her audience had started to come in from 10 am. Thousands of them, mostly from the eight assembly segments that make up the Prime Minister’s Lok Sabha constituency, all voting in the final phase of the elections on March 8.

They came on three wheelers, buses and tempos, and filled the venue in a slow, orderly fashion. Many said they were given food and transport by local village leaders.

The election rallies of the BSP leader are like no other in Uttar Pradesh. They are attended by those at the very bottom of the caste and economic pyramid, and are filled with vivid images of the inequalities that lie at the heart of her Dalit politics. Of the 25,000-plus people — including over 8,000 women — at Saturday’s rally, perhaps not even a hundred could be called middle class or upper class.

The women were in brightly coloured synthetic saris — mostly made in Surat — paired with plastic or synthetic rubber shoes, sandals or chappals. All, old and young, wore metal jewellery with a fake silver or gold shine. Some, both men and women, munched on chana or moongfali in 50-paise packets, or a fried mixture that cost Re 1. There was drinking water — not clean — in loose plastic bags, and a vendor sold colourful icecream of a brand called Madhu. There were no public toilets anywhere near the venue.

Over an hour past the scheduled time, there is no sign of “Behen Kumari Mayawati”. But there are no complaints, no restlessness, not even a murmur in the huge crowd. From the stage, slogans reverberate: “Chalo chalein sarkar banayein, haathi wala button dabayein”, “BSP ki kya pehchaan, neela jhanda, haathi nishaan”.

It is 30 degrees, and directly in the sun sits Ravita Kumari, a 23-year-old mother of two children. She has come to listen to Mayawati with Jeevati Devi, Nirmala and Phoolmati from Jagdishpur. He husband Chhotelal, she says, has studied “computtery”, and has a “mobile” shop.

Asked if she didn’t feel warm in her synthetic sari, Ravita said, “Hum chhoti jaat hain, suti (cotton) bahut mehenga hai.”

“How much money does your husband give you every month?”

“Kuchho nahin (Nothing). Rs 5 for Lifebuoy soap, a small tikiya. I use Clinic shampoo once a year. I spend Rs 2 on sindoor every month.” The ‘gold bangles’ Ravita wears are for Rs 70, her ring costs Rs 10, her sari Rs 150. The family has a cow, she says, which gives three litres of milk every day. But the cow eats a lot — “khaati bahut hai”. The family buys 500 kilos or more of bhusa every year for her.

Ravita’s monthly household budget is Rs 500 — that’s all that they have left after paying her elder son’s Rs-600 school fees. “I don’t have Ujjawala gas (the Prime Minister’s ambitious scheme to provide LPG connections to BPL households) or a toilet at home. Don’t ask me why. Our village elders never keep our name in the list (for cooking gas connections). If Mayawati’s government comes, we will have more money,” she says.

As of now, Ravita’s ration card gets her 8 kg of rice and 12 kg of wheat for free, and her husband “manages” another 25 kg of chaawal every month. “In our colony, there is no voltage, the fan hardly moves, and bulbs are like dots of light. My biceps pain because I have to draw groundwater daily. The water pump does not work properly, and the thakur in our village doesn’t allow us to enter his farm to get water.”

There are “hundreds” of women like her at the rally venue, Ravita says. “Except old women, all of them work on the thakur’s farm, but get no money. The thakur only gives them 6 kilos of wheat every day. Those who work on potato farms are allowed to take a few kilos home. But these are ‘green’ potatoes, and not of good quality. Landowners never pay us cash.”

Suddenly, Ravita is distracted. A chopper has appeared in the sky. The crowd rises as one. Ravita is with them, clapping.

Mayawati climbs on to the stage. Ravita’s eyes are moist, her face is glowing with joy. “Kaisi hai? Achchi hai na?” she asks.

Mayawati ignores the BSP leaders on the stage and starts reading her long speech. “Two parties are holding roadshows in Varanasi to occupy the second and third places in this election,” she says. “Narendra Modi can pray at as many temples as he likes, but he is not going to get results.” This is because, she says, “the BJP will never be united while I have united the Dalits, and Muslims have added to their heft.

“Have you got even one rupee in your accounts? Did you get a job after Modi became PM? Has even a rupee of farmers’ debt been removed so far? It’s time to send Narendra Modi back to Gujarat,” she says to huge applause.

“Modi ne chamchon (cronies) ko khadaa kar phoolon ki varsha karaai. He is not going to get the blessings of even his cronies. They don’t show it, but they are very unhappy with him. Modi’s party is daagi-baagion ki party.” Many men in the crowd laugh heartily.

Mayawati then goes back many years, and starts to read out the history of V P Singh’s government, and how the BJP, pursuing its anti-Mandal politics, had forced him to resign. Ravita and Jeevati have begun to doze, and some women start to leave. Other women in blue saris, lathis in hand, tell them to remain seated. They follow the order.

On the stage, Mayawati says she has come to know from reliable sources that if the BJP comes to power, it will abolish reservation. Akhilesh Yadav is no better, she says — he is “Modi’s nephew”, because Modi considers Mulayam Singh Yadav his elder brother. The chief minister is “Sa-pa (Samajwadi Party) ka babua”, who doesn’t know what he is talking. Now, “SP ke babua ko bhabhi (Dimple Yadav) bhi nahin bachaa sakti.”

As Mayawati’s chopper leaves, the crowd starts to move out as it had come in — in a slow, orderly fashion. Ravita comes running to this correspondent. “Are you going to get me Ujjawala gas?” she asks.

And then, coming closer, says, “Mere pati ko naukri dilwaye, mujhe gas nahin chahiye.”