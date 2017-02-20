Modi Orai rally higlinghts: BSP is now Behenji Sampatti Party, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at an election rally in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at an election rally in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Days ahead of the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a rally in Orai to campaign for the Bharatiya Janta Party on Monday. The public meeting named Vijay Shanknad Rally is scheduled to happen at 12.00 pm, in the city’s Mechanic Nagar area.

The prime minister’s public address Monday will come just a day after he sparked a controversy with his statements during a rally in Fatehpur district, where he accused the Samajwadi Party government in UP of indulging in discrimination on religious grounds. The Congress party is likely to approach the Election Commission over PM Modi’s statements.

Highlights:

1.05 pm: There’s a part of Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh too. UP govt can’t even spend the money that center sends for the region, while MP govt adds more funds for the development of the area: PM Modi

12.57 pm: Our govt highly subsidised the rates of medicines: PM Modi

12.55 pm: You’ve put this government of the farmers, put them in UP too: PM Modi

12.50 pm: Modi pitches for the Ken Betawa project, says BJP wants to take up ‘Atal-ji’s dream’ again.

12.45 pm: If BJP comes to pwer, farmer’s debts will be waived off in the first cabinet meeting itself: PM Modi

12.38 pm: Three phases of the polls have determined that BJP will form a government in the state with a full mandate: PM Modi

12.33 pm: SCAM stands for SP, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati; throw out this SCAM from Bundelkhand: Modi

12.27 pm: Bundelkhand is in a deep pit of problems, both Centre and UP need BJP to pull the region out of this pit: PM Modi

12.23 pm: BSP is not Bahujan Samaj Party anymore, it’s Behenji Sampatti Party now: PM Modi

12.21 pm: PM targets Mayawati over taking a united stance with rival SP against demonetisation. “More than demonetisation, these people are troubled that no notice was given,” PM Modi

12.19 pm: PM Modi promises special provisions for implementing policies in the Bundelkhand region

12.18 pm: SP, Congress and BSP, all are chips of the same block: PM

12.17 pm: UP is the most backward in India, and Bundelkhand most backward in UP because for these governments: PM Modi

12.16 pm: These polls aren’t just to choose a government, it’s for Bundelkhand to decide whether they want to get rid of SP, BSP: PM Modi

12.14 pm: PM recalls the last time he was in Orai in 1992 during the ‘Ekta Yatra’ from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, thanks the crowds for coming out in support.

12.12 pm: PM says SP, BSP governments have ruined everything in Bundelkhand

12.10 pm: PM Modi takes stage, introduces BJP candidates from the constituency.

12.00 pm: The prime minster to address crowds shortly.

PM Modi has been vigorously campaigning for BJP in the UP elections as the face of the party which has not yet announced its Chief Ministerial candidate. He is also a Member of Parliament from the Varanasi constituency in UP. In the state’s on-going seven phase polls, Orai will vote on February 23.

