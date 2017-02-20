Modi Orai rally higlinghts: BSP is now Behenji Sampatti Party, says PM

Days ahead of the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a rally in Orai to campaign for the Bharatiya Janta Party on Monday. The public meeting named Vijay Shanknad Rally is scheduled to happen at 12.00 pm, in the city’s Mechanic Nagar area.
The prime minister’s public address Monday will come just a day after he sparked a controversy with his statements during a rally in Fatehpur district, where he accused the Samajwadi Party government in UP of indulging in discrimination on religious grounds. The Congress party is likely to approach the Election Commission over PM Modi’s statements.
Highlights:
1.05 pm: There’s a part of Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh too. UP govt can’t even spend the money that center sends for the region, while MP govt adds more funds for the development of the area: PM Modi
12.57 pm: Our govt highly subsidised the rates of medicines: PM Modi
12.55 pm: You’ve put this government of the farmers, put them in UP too: PM Modi
12.50 pm: Modi pitches for the Ken Betawa project, says BJP wants to take up ‘Atal-ji’s dream’ again.
12.45 pm: If BJP comes to pwer, farmer’s debts will be waived off in the first cabinet meeting itself: PM Modi
12.38 pm: Three phases of the polls have determined that BJP will form a government in the state with a full mandate: PM Modi
12.33 pm: SCAM stands for SP, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati; throw out this SCAM from Bundelkhand: Modi
12.27 pm: Bundelkhand is in a deep pit of problems, both Centre and UP need BJP to pull the region out of this pit: PM Modi
12.23 pm: BSP is not Bahujan Samaj Party anymore, it’s Behenji Sampatti Party now: PM Modi
12.21 pm: PM targets Mayawati over taking a united stance with rival SP against demonetisation. “More than demonetisation, these people are troubled that no notice was given,” PM Modi
12.19 pm: PM Modi promises special provisions for implementing policies in the Bundelkhand region
12.18 pm: SP, Congress and BSP, all are chips of the same block: PM
12.17 pm: UP is the most backward in India, and Bundelkhand most backward in UP because for these governments: PM Modi
12.16 pm: These polls aren’t just to choose a government, it’s for Bundelkhand to decide whether they want to get rid of SP, BSP: PM Modi
12.14 pm: PM recalls the last time he was in Orai in 1992 during the ‘Ekta Yatra’ from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, thanks the crowds for coming out in support.
12.12 pm: PM says SP, BSP governments have ruined everything in Bundelkhand
12.10 pm: PM Modi takes stage, introduces BJP candidates from the constituency.
12.00 pm: The prime minster to address crowds shortly.
PM Modi has been vigorously campaigning for BJP in the UP elections as the face of the party which has not yet announced its Chief Ministerial candidate. He is also a Member of Parliament from the Varanasi constituency in UP. In the state’s on-going seven phase polls, Orai will vote on February 23.