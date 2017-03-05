UP Elections 2017 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi’s second roadshow in Varanasi starts from Pandeypur Chauraha

PM Narendra Modi’s cavalcade passes through sea of people in Varanasi on Saturday. PM Narendra Modi’s cavalcade passes through sea of people in Varanasi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roadshow shortly, his second in two days, in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he had reached on Saturday for the last leg of campaigning in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017. The roadshow will start from Pandeypur Chauraha area and is scheduled to culminate at MG Kashi Vidyapeeth.

On Saturday, PM Modi had taken out a roadshow in the morning from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where he garlanded the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, and went on to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kal Bhairav temple.

LIVE UPDATES BELOW

05.30 pm: Varanasi crowd shouts, “Har-har Modi, ghar-ghar Modi”

As PM Modi’s road show proceeds through Varanasi, crowds shout, “Har-har Modi, ghar-ghar Modi” #UPpolls pic.twitter.com/vIh1LhLymZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2017

05.20 pm: PM Modi waves to the crowd as people turn out in large numbers. After Pandeypur Chauraha, PM Modi is scheduled to go to Chaukaghat and his rally will end at MG Kashi Vidyapeeth

05.15 pm: People throng in huge numbers at PM Modi’s rally. Women on roof-tops shower flowers on him. People come out on their balconies to cheer PM Modi. Varanasi turns saffron in support of BJP.

05.10 pm: There is great enthusiasm among the people in Varanasi at PM Modi’s road show

05.00 pm: The crowd at Pandeypur Chauraha shouts “Modi-Modi”, “Vande Matram” and “Bharatiya Janata Party Zindabad”

04.45 pm: PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi starts from Pandeypur Chauraha

04.30 pm: PM Narendra Modi lands at Police Lines helipad in Varanasi, to hold a road show, his second in two days

UP: PM Narendra Modi lands at Police Lines helipad in Varanasi, to hold a road show shortly #uppolls pic.twitter.com/vR4KD71NEX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2017

The seventh and final phase of polling is scheduled to take place in the state on March 8. The results will be declared on March 11.

