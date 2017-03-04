Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017 LIVE updates: Akhilesh Yadav-Rahul Gandhi roadshow begins in Varanasi

Allahabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during a road show in Allahabad on Tuesday. PTI Photo Allahabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during a road show in Allahabad on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday held a roadshow in Varanasi on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. The Samajwadi Party-Congress roadshow began from ‘Kachehri chauraha’ area and will culminated at the ‘Girjaghar chauraha’. Meanwhile, Mayawati also held a rally at Jaunpur where PM Modi is also addressing a rally.

LIVE UPDATES

3:47 pm:

Varanasi: Rahul-Akhilesh’s roadshow. Out of 5 seats in Varanasi LS, SP won 1, BJP 3 in 2012, Apna Dal lost Rohaniya to SP in by-election pic.twitter.com/lnnubunIk3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2017

3:13 pm: Akhilesh Yadav-Rahul Gandhi roadshow have begun in varanasi

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav hold joint roadshow in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/JbH3u69SZ3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2017

3:12 pm: In roadshows of both BJP and SP-Congress today in Varanasi, most of the crowd are onlookers: Mayawati.

3:11 pm: They haven’t yet cleaned mother Ganga. Along with you people, this time mother Ganga will punish them too: Mayawati

3:04 pm: SP spent on advertisements, not development, says Mayawati.

3:04 pm: Union ministers camping in Varanasi will not help BJP, says Mayawati.

3:03 pm: Internal rift will ensure SP’s defeat, says Mayawati.

3:02 pm: Getting people from outside won’t get you votes, says Mayawati.

2:30 pm:

Varanasi(UP): Modiji Varanasi sirf darshan karne aaye the; aachaarsanhita ke khilaaf roadshow kiya hai: Meem Afzal,Congress pic.twitter.com/AG4sIC52cn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2017

2:30 pm: The Akhilesh Yadav-Rahul Gandhi underway in Varanasi.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd