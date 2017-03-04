UP elections 2017: Little to do with issues such as quota, note ban, say Varanasi voters

At Manikarnika Ghat by the Ganga – dom rajas (who help carry out cremation rituals) said they do not need more shamshans in Varanasi. At Manikarnika Ghat by the Ganga – dom rajas (who help carry out cremation rituals) said they do not need more shamshans in Varanasi.

ONE OF Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sharpest attacks on the Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh has been on the alleged discrimination in distribution of electricity and development of kabristan (graveyards) and shamshaan (cremation grounds). Akhilesh, in turn, has repeatedly asked Modi to show what development work the Central government has carried out in UP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s main point of attack on the PM, meanwhile, has been on the demonetisation issue, and its purported impact on India’s poor. BSP chief Mayawati, too, has slammed Modi on demonetisation, as also for the RSS’s opposition to the reservation system, claiming that a BJP government in UP would end quota for education and jobs.

But most people The Indian Express spoke with in Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s Lok Sabha constituency, said they have little to do with these big-ticket issues.

At Manikarnika Ghat by the Ganga – one of the two main ghats for cremation, along with Hardishchandra Ghat, where people from across Varanasi, adjoining districts of eastern UP and even from Bihar come for cremations – dom rajas (who help carry out cremation rituals) said they do not need more shamshans in Varanasi. “People come to Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats out of faith. Not many people will go even if the government develops cremation grounds at other places in the city. It is matter of faith,” said Lokesh Chaudhary, a dom raja.

Another dom, Narsingh Chaudhary, said three new platforms were already being developed at Manikarnika. “The municipal corporation has improved maintenance of the ghat after the Modi government took office. Nothing else is needed here,” Chaudhary said.

He also said he has no objection if Muslim graveyards are protected by boundary walls – an issue raised by Modi at one of his rallies to criticise the SP government’s purported discriminatory policies.

Ravi, a dom at Harishchandra Ghat, said, “Politicians are doing politics on the issue. I feel the government should develop high platforms to help cremation to be carried out during floods, but I will not vote on this issue. I will vote on reputation of the candidate.”

Both ghats are in Varanasi South, a constituency BJP has won for the last seven times. The party has this time replaced veteran MLA Shaymsdeo Roy Chaudhary with new face Neelkanth Tiwari – against BSP’s Rakesh Tripathi and Congress’s Rajesh Mishra, a former MP.

Mohammed Zubair, a saree dealer in Varanasi North Assembly segment, said the BJP is trying to develop differences between communities by raising the issue of kabristan and shamshaan. “The Akhilesh Yadav government has done good work in surrounding graveyards with boundary walls to protect from encroachments,” he said, adding that people come to only two ghats in Varanasi for cremations. “Agar koi aur shamshaan banaoge toh wahan Ganga kahan se le jaoge (if you make new crematoriums how will you take the Ganga there?)”

Zubair also said that Varanasi illuminates on both Diwali and Eid nights, and there is no discrimination in distribution of power.

Girish Pandey at Assi Ghat said all ghats have been illuminated with LED lights, and that the ghats have been cleaned by the Modi government. Countering Akhilesh’s claim of 24-hour power supply, he said the city gets electricity for “only 21 hours”.

Guddu Ahmed Ansari, a meat-seller in Maldahiya, said he will vote for any party that appears in a position to form the government. “There is no point voting a candidate who is losing the election just because of his caste or religion. I won’t waste my vote. Development will be possible when there is a stable government,” Ansari said.

On the issue of demonetisation, Vinayak Mehta, a grocery shop owner at Sheetla Ghat, said common people faced hardships after demonetisation but politicians made full use of the issue. “If no rich people or businessmen were seen in queues outside banks and ATMs, no politicians – either of SP, BSP, Congress or the BJP – were also seen in lines here,” Mehta said. He said he will vote for a party that makes policies in the interest of small traders.