UP elections 2017: At Lakhimpur Kheri rally, PM Modi says ‘give me a chance to protect you’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed an election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. The constituency will go to polls on February 15, and today is the last day of campaigning. At the rally, the Prime Minister took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav questioning the law and order situation in the state.

“Jail se gang chalti ho, har din balaatkaar hote ho, hatyaayein, dangey hote ho, isey aap Akhilesh ji ka kaam kahenge ya SP ke karnaame?” he said. Claiming to be the state’s saviour if given a chance, Modi said: “Aaj Delhi mein ek aisa bhai baitha hai aapka jo aapki seva, raksha karna chahta hai, aap bas mauka dijiye (You have a brother sitting in Delhi who wants to serve and protect you, you just need to give an opportunity).”

He also attacked the Congress Party, which is in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. “By allying with the Congress, the SP and the Chief Minister have insulted Dr. Lohia, who resisted the Congress.”

Earlier, he also invited Akhilesh to take a ride with him in the Lucknow metro, indicating that while the Centre had helped finance it, nobody from the union government was invited to its inauguration. “You say ‘Kaam Bolta Hai’ but projects are incomplete. What is speaking volumes is the instances of women harassment in the state.” On BSP chief Mayawati, Modi reminded the chief minister of the scam he promised to look into from the tenure of Mayawati, but is yet to do. “Can CM answer why it was not probed?”

