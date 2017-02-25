UP elections 2017: State BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya booked for violating poll code

UP BJP state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya said that BJP will win over 300 seats and form the next government in the state. (File) UP BJP state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya said that BJP will win over 300 seats and form the next government in the state. (File)

An FIR was lodged against BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, which is in place in the state in view of the Assembly polls. According to inspector in-charge of the Civil Lines police station Arun Kumar Tyagi, “The FIR was lodged under section 130 of the Representation of Peoples Act upon the complaint of Sector Magistrate Sunil Kumar Singh.”

The FIR followed an inquiry ordered by District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar into allegations of Maurya wearing the party’s sticker on the pocket of his jacket while he was casting his vote at a polling booth set up inside an inter college in the city on February 23. Responding to queries from reporters yesterday, Maurya had said “I did not intentionally go to the polling booth wearing the party sticker. I wear the sticker on my front pocket always and it has become a habit.

“I just forgot to take it off while going inside. I would, however, respect any action taken by the Election Commission in this regard.” The aforesaid section of RPA forbids any person, on the day of polling, to exhibit any notice or sign relating to the election within a distance of 100 metres of the polling station. Contravention of any of the provisions of the section, which places a number of other restrictions enforceable on polling days, is punishable with fine.