UP elections 2017: Kanpur DM orders probe into missing voters’ names

The district administration today ordered a probe after names of hundreds of voters went missing from the voters’ list during the third phase of polling in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. “We have ordered a probe into the missing names of the voters. A team of 10 returning officers will investigate the matter in their respective areas,” District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

Over hundreds of voters had complained that they could not exercise their franchise despite having ID cards as their names were missing from the voters’ list during the third phase of voting in the district on February 19.

Even names of Samajwadi Party district chief Fazal Mehmood along with some BJP workers were also missing from the list.

“We are yet to ascertain the exact number of voters whose names went missing in the list,” Sharma said, adding that the voters can lodge a complaint with the Election Commission or the DM office in this regard.

We will conclude the investigation in a month and action will be taken against the booth level officers concerned, he said.

“The district administration has already begun the work of adding voters’ names back in the list,” Sharma said.

Polling was held in 10 Assembly seats of Kanpur on February 19. Around 57 per cent voter turnout was recorded from the district in the third phase.