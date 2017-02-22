UP elections 2017: In poll of prisoners; three UP candidates, husbands of five others

Murder accused D P Yadav’s wife Umlesh is contesting for his party RPD. Murder accused D P Yadav’s wife Umlesh is contesting for his party RPD.

Three men are contesting the UP polls from jail, as are the wives of five other prisoners. Among the jailed candidates are dons Mukhtar Ansari and Vineet Singh, both BSP; Amanmani Tripathi is an independent. Ansari, a four-time MLA from Mau Sadar, is in Lucknow jail. His party Quami Ekta Dal has now merged into the BSP. Among many cases he faces, one is the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005; the trial is in progress in a Delhi court. A court order allowing Mukhtar 16 days’ custody parole was stayed by Delhi High Court; the next hearing is Wednesday.

Varanasi’s Vineet Singh, contesting Syedraza in Chandauli, is in Ranchi district jail in connection with a kidnapping case lodged in 2003. He got eight days’ relief from Jharkhand High Court allowing him to file his nomination.

Amanmani Tripathi, son of former UP minister Amar Mani Tripathi, is lodged in Dasna jail in Ghaziabad and contesting Nautanwa in Maharajganj. Earlier declared an SP candidate, he was denied the ticket after the CBI arrested him over the murder of his wife Sara.

Among jail inmates whose wives are contesting is Sanjeev Maheswari, lodged in Mainpuri district jail and facing seven cases including the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. His wife Payal has contested in Muzaffarnagar on an RLD ticket.

Accused in the same murder is Prem Singh alias Munna Bajrangi, whose wife Seema is contesting Madiyahun in Jaunpur on an Apna Dal (Krishna Patel) seat. Munna is lodged in Jhansi district jail and faces trial in eight criminal cases.

In Mirzapur district jail is former BJP MLA Uday Bhan Karwariya. His wife Neelam Karwariya is contesting Meja in Allahabad. She is the BJP candidate there. Uday Bhan is the main accused in the murder case of Jawahar Pandit who was shot dead in Allahabad in 1996. Jawahar’s wife Vijma Yadav, meanwhile, is contesting from Allahabad’s Pratappur seat on an Samajwadi Party ticket.

Former MLA and don-turned-politician D P Yadav’s wife Umlesh has contested from Sahaswan seat in Badaun district. Her ticket is of the Rashtriya Parivartan Dal, Yadav’s party. Yadav is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a double murder case of on September 13, 1992.

The fifth in the list is Aishwarya Chowdhary, accused in a case of communal rioting that took place in Pedda village in Bijnor last year. His wife Shuchi has contested from Bijnor on a BJP ticket. Aishwarya is lodged in Maharajganj district jail.