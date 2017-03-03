UP elections 2017: In clash of titans on March 4, Modi, Mayawati, Rahul, Akhilesh to address rallies

L-R: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Narendra Modi and Mayawati L-R: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Narendra Modi and Mayawati

ON MARCH 4, the day 49 constituencies will go to polls in the sixth phase, Varanasi will play host to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and BSP chief Mayawati. Varanasi would go to polls on March 8 — the last phase. The Prime Minister — who is the MP from Varanasi — is scheduled to visit BHU, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kaal Bhairav Temple on Saturday before addressing a rally in the city. He would begin the day by addressing a public meeting in Jaunpur. BSP chief Mayawati, on the other hand, would hold a rally in Rohaniya constituency of Varanasi on March 4.

On Saturday, Rahul is scheduled to hold two rallies in Varanasi before a joint roadshow with Akhilesh, which is likely to start from the Ambedkar statue near Police Lines and conclude at the Madan Mohan Malviya statue near BHU.

Sources said it would also pass through the minority-dominated Pili Kothi, where a roadshow of Congress president Sonia Gandhi last year had drawn huge crowds. On Thursday, Rahul held a rally in favour of party candidate Ajai Rai, who is contesting from Pindra. A day earlier, senior Congress leaders such Raj Babbar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ashok Chaudhary and Khursheed Saiyed would reach Varanasi.

A team of Congress poll strategist Prashant Kishor is making door-to-door visits, seeking a second term for Akhilesh.

The party’s social media team is also taking forward the ‘Dard-e-Banaras’ campaign. Videos are being posted on social media, which speak of alleged promises that BJP, especially the PM, have not fulfilled for Varanasi, including converting ‘Kashi into Kyoto’.