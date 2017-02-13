UP elections 2017: Have to take bath if I utter Azam Khan’s name, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday made a scathing attack on Azam Khan, saying he would have to take a bath if he even utters Samajwadi Party leader’s name. “I have to take a bath if I take Azam Khan’s name. The Uttar Pradesh government works and discriminates on Communal basis. To create their vote bank, the government plays the politics of appeasement and that is why the law and order situation is poor in the state.

“Whereas the Madhya Pradesh government works on the principle of justice for all,” Chouhan said while campaigning for the BJP candidate in Sisamau Assembly constituency here.

Taking a dig at the SP-Congress alliance for the ongoing Assembly polls in the state, he said that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi have joined hands fearing the “Modi wave” in the country and BJP’s victory in the polls.

Chouhan praised his government in Madhya Pradesh and said that UP is dominated by goons.

“When the Pukhrayan train mishap took place in November last year, I had reached the spot to see the injured people but the state’s chief minister was not there even though he stays in Lucknow. BJP’s government will be formed in UP and develop the state like the ones where the party is in power,” he said.

“Kanpur does not have an airport even though it is such a big industrial city and the revolutionaries, whereas Saifai being a town has its own airport,” he added.

Saifai is Akhilesh Yadav’s ancestral village.

The SP has only worked for the welfare for the people from its family and caste and not for the public, Chouhan said.

Referring to the alleged encounter of SIMI terrorists after they fled from a Bhopal jail, he said, “If the government is strict the criminals get battered. Similarly criminals and SP goons will either be in jail of thrown out of Uttar Pradesh if BJP forms the government.”

“The SP is afraid to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes in UP because it will bring him in the good books of the people,” Chouhan said.