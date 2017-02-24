UP Elections 2017: FIR against BJP, Congress candidates for violating poll code   

An FIR has been registered against Congress and BJP candidates from Maharajpur assembly seat for allegedly violating the poll code. (Representation Image) An FIR has been registered against Congress and BJP candidates from Maharajpur assembly seat for allegedly violating the poll code. (Representation Image)

An FIR has been registered against Congress and BJP candidates from Maharajpur assembly seat for allegedly violating the poll code and running a “misinformation” campaign against the SP nominee. Aruna Kori, the SP candidate from the assembly seat, had filed a police complaint alleging that supporters of BJP’s Satish Mahana and Congress’s Raja Rampal ran a misinformation campaign through WhatsApp and mobile phone messages telling people she had withdrawn from the electoral race.

Aruna Kori claimed she received death threats when she opposed their “act of misleading voters”. Based on her complaint, the FIR was registered at Chakeri police station against Mahana and Rampal and the matter is being probed, Kanpur SSP Akash Kulhari said. Kori said she will also write to the Election Commission in this regard. Though the Samajwadi Party and the Congress has entered a pre-poll alliance for the state assembly polls, candidates of both the parties contested elections on the Maharajpur assembly seat.