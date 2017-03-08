UP Elections 2017 phase 7 polling LIVE updates: Voting begins in 40 constituencies

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

The seventh and final phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh is taking place on Wednesday. Polling has begun in 40 constituencies including PM Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. The last week saw a series of rallies and campaigning by leaders from all parties, especially in Varanasi. Prime Minister Modi spent three days in his constituency taking out two road shows and addressing two major rallies.

The elections are being held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh and so far six phases have been concluded peacefully. The results will be declared on March 11 along with that of Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab.

7:30 am: People are lining up outside polling booths in all 40 constituencies. In Mohammadabad, where Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Sibakatullah is contesting on BSP ticket, men and women are coming out to exercise their franchise.

7:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in the morning urging people to give priority to voting.

उत्तर प्रदेश में आज आखिरी चरण का मतदान है। मेरा निवेदन है कि आप अपना कीमती वोट अवश्य दें। पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2017

#UPPolls2017: Voters queue up at polling booths 176,177,178 in Mirzapur to cast their vote in the last phase of Uttar Pradesh elections pic.twitter.com/ZfnHZPGBsh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2017

7:00 am: Voting begins in 40 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh for seventh and final phase of Assembly polls.

