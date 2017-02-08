UP elections 2017: End 14-year exile of development, PM Modi urges voters in Ghaziabad

Polls in UP will be held between February 11 to March 8 and results will be declared on March 11. (Source: PTI photo) Polls in UP will be held between February 11 to March 8 and results will be declared on March 11. (Source: PTI photo)

Hitting out at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the upcoming state assembly elections were for ending the ‘vikas ka banwas’ (exile of development). The prime minister was addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Ghazhiabad when he said, “The election is not just to decide who will be the MLA or who will run the state government. The election is for ending the “vikas ka banwas” in Uttar Pradesh which has been going on for 14 years.”

Saying that the UP government should be more focused about their own work in the state rather than the central government’s work in New Delhi, PM Modi said, “I will answer in 2019. The Samajwadi Party needs to answer now.” He also hit out at the opposition parties for their continued criticism of demonetisation, saying that, “People are worried because of my fight against black money and corruption. I have resolved to return the money of the poor to the poor themselves who have been looted.”

PM Modi took on the Samajwadi Party government accusing them of not working enough for public welfare and sheltering goons instead. “When Akhilesh Yadav was elected to power, we thought he would work since he is young and educated. However, women in Uttar Pradesh are still not safe and cannot leave their homes alone after dark,” says Modi. The prime minister also said that the SP government has made job recruitments a source of earning money.

Mocking the alliance between Congress and Samajwadi Party, Modi said, “Congress is a sinking ship. Akhilesh is scared and so he joined hands with Congress. Warna dubti naon mein koi paon rakhta hai kya?”

Polls in UP will be held between February 11 to March 8 and results will be declared on March 11.

