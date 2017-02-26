Latest News

UP elections 2017: EC orders FIRs against SP, BSP and Peace Party candidates for ‘unfair’ practices

By: Express News Service | Agra | Updated: February 26, 2017 4:08 am
election commission, ec, uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Up elections, EC Up polls, SP, samajwadi party, bsp, peace party candidate, video sting, up news, india news Agra police filed an FIR against SP candidate from Agra North, Atul Garg, on charge of bribing voters. (Representational)

TAKING COGNIZANCE of videos of sting operations carried out by news channels, the Election Commission on Friday ordered that an FIR be lodged against SP, BSP and Peace Party candidates in Moradabad and Agra for allegedly speaking about distribution of cash and spending lavishly beyond the limitation during elections.

Moradabad District Magistrate Zuhair Bin Sagheer said an FIR has been lodged against BSP candidate from Moradabad City, Ateeq Ahmed Siafi, for violation of model code and EC norms. Saifi alleged political conspiracy.

Agra police filed an FIR against SP candidate from Agra North, Atul Garg, on charge of bribing voters. Garg, a businessman and hotelier, claimed that the tape has been doctored. He said his comments were taken out of context.

Peace Party candidate from Agra Cantonment, Rakesh Valmiki, has also been booked for allegedly trying to influence voters with money. He too had allegedly said in a video that he had spent money to get votes.

