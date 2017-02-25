UP Elections 2017: Congress slams PM Narendra Modi for Kanpur accident ‘conspiracy’ remark

Gonda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Gonda district on Friday. (PTI Photo) Gonda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Gonda district on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The Congress Saturday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Kanpur train accident remark, questioning why the Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was allowed to investigate the Pathankot attack if it was guilty. Congress leader Tom Vadakkan expressed shock over discussing an intelligence report in a public rally, asking why nothing has been done about it yet. “If it is the ISI, why was the ISI invited to Pathankot? Who hand delivered Masood Azhar to Pakistan. The Prime Minister needs to answer these questions. If there is ISI link, why has nothing been done yet? Why aren’t the guilty been exposed? Why is investigation not in its proper place?” Vadakkan told ANI.

Resonating similar sentiment, another Congress leader Shobha Oza condemned the Prime Minister for ‘stooping down’ and questioned the action taken in the Pathankot attack.

“It is very unfortunate that the Prime Minister of a country discusses such issues, or stoops down to discussing such issues in a political rally. He uses such issues to politicise, which is very unfortunate. When they were in power in Punjab, how did terrorists reach Pathankot and why did they allow the ISI team to come and investigate there. Why do we see terrorists attack various parts of Jammu and Kashmir everyday while they are in power there? He needs to answer all these questions,” Oza told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday blamed conspirators sitting in Nepal for the November 2016 train derailment in Kanpur that claimed the lives of 149 people. “Kanpur rail accident, in which hundreds were killed, was a conspiracy and the conspirators carried it out sitting across the border (Nepal),” said the Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had in February confirmed that Dubai-based Shamshul Huda was the “mastermind” for the sabotage behind the Indore-Patna Express train accident in Kanpur on November 16, 2016.