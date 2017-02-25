UP elections 2017: BSP can enter into understanding with BJP to stop SP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the BSP can enter into an understanding with the BJP anytime as they are concentrating on ensuring that the SP does not move ahead. “The BJP is misleading the people. There is a need to be cautious of BSP… She (Mayawati) can enter into an understanding with the BJP anytime.. actually she is helping the BJP,” he said addressing an election meeting here.

“She had tied rakhi to BJP leaders earlier and can celebrate Raksha Bandhan once again,” the Chief Minister said. “People are aware that the BSP is not coming to power… all political parties are concentrating on ensuring that the SP does not move ahead of them,” Akhilesh said.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that police stations are being run by SP workers, the SP chief said perhaps he is not aware that the UP 100 Police Emergency Management System has been launched in the state.

“We have done maximum recruitments and and given maximum promotions in the police force… Earlier, there were complaints that police were not picking up the phone but now when called on UP-100, the calls are promptly attended and follow up action is taken within 10 to 15 minutes,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the SP is the party of the poor and farmers, will give more facilities in time to come and if compared with the works of other parties, people will find it way better.