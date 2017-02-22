UP Elections 2017: Without SP-Congress alliance, BJP could have crossed 300 seats, says Rajnath Singh

UP elections 2017: Rajnath Singh claims the BJP could have won over 300 seats had the Samajwadi Party not entered into an alliance with the Congress. (File Photo) UP elections 2017: Rajnath Singh claims the BJP could have won over 300 seats had the Samajwadi Party not entered into an alliance with the Congress. (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV on Tuesday, acknowledged that his party, BJP, would have won more than 300 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017, hinting that the decision to come together by two major Opposition parties did put a dent in BJP’s prospects. “Without that (alliance), we would have crossed 300 seats,” he told NDTV. However, he added that the party was maintaining a comfortable lead. The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh also said that there was ‘wide anger’ against Akhilesh Yadav because of ‘poor law and order condition in the state’.

On PM Narendra Modi’s statement at Fatehpur rally which drew strict criticism from Opposition parties, Rajnath said that the ‘Prime Minister meant nobody should be discriminated on the basis of caste and religion’. He further added that PM Modi never believed in the ‘politics of polarisation’ contrary to what his political opponents accuse him of.

Also, clearing his own stand on the issue, Singh said: “In my long career, I have never indulged in the politics of religion. No caste or section should get special treatment because it is seen as or treated as a vote bank.” When asked about absence of Muslim candidates in BJP’s list in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said that the reason was same – winnability factor and the party was willing to work on integrating more candidates from that community.

The elections in Uttar Pradesh have entered its fourth phase with the third phase of polling concluding on Sunday. There have been no reports of violence or malpractices at polling stations so far and the elections have been carried out in a peaceful manner. With Congress and Samajwadi Party forming an alliance ahead of the polls, the competition is now three-fold as Mayawati’s BSP is also planning a comeback in these elections.

The results of UP elections, along with that of Manipur, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand, will be announced on March 11.

