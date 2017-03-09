UP election exit poll results: Akhilesh Yadav’s claim of complete majority proved false, says BJP

UP election exit poll results: BJP leader Siddharth Nath told news agency ANI that it shows the CM’s weakness and his claim of getting complete majority proved to be false. (Source: ANI) UP election exit poll results: BJP leader Siddharth Nath told news agency ANI that it shows the CM’s weakness and his claim of getting complete majority proved to be false. (Source: ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday rubbished Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s statement to the BBC that if SP-Congress alliance doesn’t get majority its ready to ally with the BSP. The chief minister had also said that its better to join hands with Mayawati than to see the state under President Rule. Slamming Yadav for his statement, BJP leader Siddharth Nath told news agency ANI that it shows the CM’s weakness and his claim of getting complete majority proved to be false. Meanwhile, SP leader Naresh Agrawal defended the CM’s statement saying, “He said won’t let BJP run UP with remote and will use full force to stop them. Now any meaning can be derived out of it.” He further told news agency ANI that Akhilesh didn’t mention BSP or Behenji’s name, aim is to keep communal forces out of the state.

Earlier today, Akhilesh expressed confidence in the alliance’s victory, even as most exit polls predicted a clear win for the Bharatya Janata Party in the state. While some of the surveys predicted BJP emerging as the single largest party in UP, others gave them a clear majority.

Uttar Pradesh exit poll LIVE results

According to a CNN IBN exit poll results released on Thursday, BJP has secured a clear lead in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 with 185 seats, but falling short of majority needed to form the government in the state. According to the poll, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance has secured 120, while the Bahujan Samaj Party has got around 90 seats. Other parties have secured 9 seats. The election results will not only decide who will rule the state, but it will also be a precursor for the 2019 general elections

