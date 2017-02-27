UP elections 2017: Union Ministers Mukhtar Naqvi, Uma Bharti admit BJP should have given tickets to Muslims

Uma Bharti (left), Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Uma Bharti (left), Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

As the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections came to an end on Monday, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday expressed that it would have been better had the BJP given tickets to Muslims for the ongoing polls. “As far as tickets are concerned, it would have been better (if tickets were given to Muslims). “We will address their concern by compensating them when we form government in the state,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Although Naqvi said the community will be adequately compensated after the party forms government in the state, he didn’t elaborate in what ways the party will deal with the issue. He further said the NDA government’s performance should not be assessed in view of the BJP not offering tickets to Muslims.

Earlier, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Uma Bharti had echoed similar views. According to reports, the Union Home Minister had opined that Muslims should have been given tickets.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister Bharti had said that the BJP made “a huge mistake” by not fielding any Muslim candidate. “I am really feeling sorry that we could not field a Muslim. I spoke with (BJP President) Amit Shah and (state party President) Keshav Prasad Maurya about how we could have brought a Muslim to the assembly,” Bharti told CNN-News18.

However, Bharti’s comments were opposed by her colleague as Rajya Sabha member Vinay Katiyar questioned the logic behind fielding Muslims. “When Muslims do not vote for us, then why should we give ticket to them,” Katiyar was quoted as saying by IANS.

Despite having a substantial Muslim population in the state, BJP has not fielded even a single Muslim candidate in UP. In the meantime, the voting for the 51 assembly constituencies, spread across 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh ended on Monday. The districts that went to polls in this phase include, Ayodhya, Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amethi and Sultanpur.

The voting will end on March 8 with the seventh phase. The counting of votes for the state will take place on March 11.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd