UP elections 2017: Amit Shah attacks Congress, BSP, SP with new acronym, says ‘get rid of KASAB’

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Wednesday urged people to get rid of ‘KASAB’ for the betterment of the state. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Chauri Chaura, Shah took a potshot at Samajwadi party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress saying, “If you want UP to become a developed state, then you have to mukti from KASAB.”

The party president slammed the three political parties and said, “While Ka and Sa stand for Congress and Samajwadi Party, B stands for Mayawati’s BSP.” He further said, “They will ask your religion & caste first, if that doesn’t seem favourable to them, they won’t give you laptop.”

Meanwhile, Shah’s ‘KASAB’ remark drew sharp crticism from the Congress party. Reacting to Shah’s statement, senior Congress party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told news agency ANI: “Need to end acronyms. BJP’s repulsive thinking brought out. It shows party’s communal mindset.”

The Samajwadi Party and Congress cobbled together an alliance in January to jointly fight the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls which is expected to set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier in the day, BSP chief Mayawati told an election rally in Faizabad that if BJP comes to power in the elections, all reservations will go away, have got information from sources. “People across the country have begun addressing Bharatiya Janata Party as Bharatiya Jumla Party,” she said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is “out to change his course” as he “knows he has lost the (electoral) battle”. His statement came a day after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani responded sharply to his controversial comment made apparently to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had insulted Gujarat. “The Gujarat Chief Minister has stated that UP CM does not know about the donkeys in his state, to which I say I do not wish to know about them (donkeys)…I only want to speak about the work done,” Akhilesh said at an election rally here. “We have tigers, leopards here in Bahraich…We also have alligator in Katarniyaghat (wildlife sanctuary). I have no wish to take this thing forward,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Akhilesh’s remark over the Samajwadi Party’s poll alliance with the Congress, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has acknowledged that the tie-up is an “opportunistic” one.

