UP elections 2017: Azam Khan invokes 2002 riots to attack PM Modi

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Chhibramau constituency in Kannauj district, senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan called him a “Baadshah” and invoked the 2002 Gujarat riots to attack remarks made by him in his campaign speech. He also criticised Modi for using his mother to soothe tempers after demonetisation. Azam accused Modi of sending his mother to stand in a bank queue so that “TV par khabar chal jae, notebandi ka gussa kam ho jaye (TV channels play the news, and pubic anger goes down)”.

“Modi ji aaj aapne kaha hai ki Uttar Pradesh mein katton ki sarkar hai. Katta UP wale nahi jaante. Gujarat walon, tum jaante ho katta. Insaani katle-aam Gujarat mein hua hai. Aur poori duniya ne, Hindustan ke maathe par laga hua kalank dekha hai. Aap jaante ho Modi ji katta kya hota hai, tezaab kya hota hai, maut kya hoti hai. Humne toh saha hai. (Modiji, you said Uttar Pradesh has a government of guns. UP people don’t know guns. People of Gujarat understand guns. A carnage happened in Gujarat. The entire world has seen that blot on India. Modiji, you know about guns, about acid, about death. We have only suffered it),” Khan said.

Mocking the Prime Minister as a badshah (king), he said: “Badshah ne humein pilla kaha tha (The king called us puppies). The entire country was silent, but we demanded an answer for his remark.” Khan, who reached the rally on a helicopter, was late by over three hours. He blamed Modi for the delay, claiming his helicopter could not take off from the airport for over two hours because Modi was flying in the area. He also hit out at Mayawati, calling Modi and BSP chief Mayawati “thag” and “thagni” (cheats)”. He said the Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari’s backing of Mayawati in these elections was orchestrated by the BJP.